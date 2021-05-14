AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, May 13, 2021:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class 5A state championship
Rampart def. Grandview 25-17, 22-25, 25-13, 25-23
BASEBALL
Arapahoe 4, Smoky Hill 2
Score by innings:
Arapahoe 000 310 0 — 4
Smoky Hill 000 011 0 — 2
Cherry Creek 7, Grandview 4 (8 inn.)
Score by innings:
Cherry Creek 030 000 13 — 7
Grandview 110 100 10 — 4
LP — Grandview: Braeden Poole (3 2/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 5 K). Grandview hitting: Colton Martin 2-3; Ty Chapman 2-4; Reese Chapman 1-3, HR, RBI, run; Matthew Klaess 2-4, RBI, run
Denver South 5, Rangeview 4
Score by innings:
Rangeview 000 022 0 — 4
Denver South 000 500 x — 5
Regis Jesuit 14, ThunderRidge 3
Score by innings:
Regis Jesuit 222 501 2 — 14
ThunderRidge 111 000 0 — 3
WP — Regis Jesuit: Brooks Gerig (6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Finn O’Connor 5-5, 3 2B, RBI, 4 runs; Dallas Macias 4-6, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Nate McHugh 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Alec Willis 1-2, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Charlie Doubet & Max Valdez 2 RBI
GIRLS SOCCER
Arapahoe 3, Cherokee Trail 1
Score by halves:
Cher. Trail 1 0 — 1
Arapahoe 1 2 — 3
Aurora Central 7, Arvada 1
Score by halves:
Arvada 1 0 — 1
Aur. Central 3 4 — 7
Aurora Central goals: Vanessa Vazquez 4, Dayana Arredondo, Amairani Penazola, Perla Valles
Grandview 3, Eaglecrest 0
Score by halves:
Eaglecrest 0 0 — 0
Grandview 1 2 — 3
Hinkley 2, Gateway 0
Score by halves:
Hinkley 1 1 — 2
Gateway 0 0 — 0
Hinkley goals: Janeth Cardona, Vicky Jara. Hinkley assist: Beatriz Jara. Hinkley saves: Camilla Davis (4 shots on goal-4 saves)
Mullen 10, Overland 0
Score by halves:
Overland 0 0 — 0
Mullen 3 7 — 10
BOYS LACROSSE
Rock Canyon 16, Cherokee Trail 11
Score by quarters:
Rock Canyon 6 1 5 4 — 16
Cherokee Trail 1 4 3 3 — 11
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ralston Valley 13, Cherokee Trail 12 (OT)
Score by halves:
Cherokee Trail 7 5 0 — 12
Ralston Valley 9 3 1 — 13
GIRLS TENNIS
Mullen 5, Overland 2
No. 1 singles — Nikolle Metevia (Overland) def. Avery Walters (Mullen), 6-0, 7-5; No. 2 singles — Reihan Abar (Overland) def. Addison Yount (Mullen), 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-6; No. 3 singles — Lauren Wallace (Mullen) def. Najma Ahmed (Overland), 6-1, 6-1; No. 1 doubles — Elizabeth McGuire/Audrey Logan (Mullen) def. Jasmine Jones/Sabrene Mechergui (Overland), 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 doubles — Lita Rael/Savanna Hanley (Mullen) def. Nadifa Omer/Reem Saeed (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Keely Scanlan/Lizzie Dutton (Mullen) def. Lydia Hulko/Rediet Petros (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Mullen def. Overland, WO