AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, May 13, 2021:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A state championship

Rampart def. Grandview 25-17, 22-25, 25-13, 25-23

BASEBALL

Arapahoe 4, Smoky Hill 2

Score by innings:

Arapahoe   000 310 0 — 4

Smoky Hill  000 011 0 — 2

Cherry Creek 7, Grandview 4 (8 inn.)

Score by innings:

Cherry Creek  030 000 13 — 7

Grandview      110 100 10 — 4

LP — Grandview: Braeden Poole (3 2/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 5 K). Grandview hitting: Colton Martin 2-3; Ty Chapman 2-4; Reese Chapman 1-3, HR, RBI, run; Matthew Klaess 2-4, RBI, run

Denver South 5, Rangeview 4

Score by innings:

Rangeview      000 022 0 — 4

Denver South  000 500 x — 5

Regis Jesuit 14, ThunderRidge 3

Score by innings:

Regis Jesuit     222 501 2 — 14

ThunderRidge  111 000 0 —   3

WP — Regis Jesuit: Brooks Gerig (6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Finn O’Connor 5-5, 3 2B, RBI, 4 runs; Dallas Macias 4-6, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Nate McHugh 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Alec Willis 1-2, HR, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Charlie Doubet & Max Valdez 2 RBI

GIRLS SOCCER

Arapahoe 3, Cherokee Trail 1

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail  1  0 — 1

Arapahoe   1  2 — 3

Aurora Central 7, Arvada 1

Score by halves:

Arvada         1  0 — 1

Aur. Central  3  4 — 7

Aurora Central goals: Vanessa Vazquez 4, Dayana Arredondo, Amairani Penazola, Perla Valles

Grandview 3, Eaglecrest 0

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest  0  0 — 0

Grandview  1  2 — 3

Hinkley 2, Gateway 0

Score by halves:

Hinkley   1  1 — 2

Gateway  0  0 — 0

Hinkley goals: Janeth Cardona, Vicky Jara. Hinkley assist: Beatriz Jara. Hinkley saves: Camilla Davis (4 shots on goal-4 saves)

Mullen 10, Overland 0

Score by halves:

Overland  0  0 —   0

Mullen      3  7 — 10

BOYS LACROSSE

Rock Canyon 16, Cherokee Trail 11

Score by quarters:

Rock Canyon    6  1  5  4 — 16

Cherokee Trail  1  4  3  3 — 11

GIRLS LACROSSE

Ralston Valley 13, Cherokee Trail 12 (OT)

Score by halves:

Cherokee Trail  7  5  0 — 12

Ralston Valley   9  3  1 — 13

GIRLS TENNIS

Mullen 5, Overland 2

No. 1 singles — Nikolle Metevia (Overland) def. Avery Walters (Mullen), 6-0, 7-5; No. 2 singles — Reihan Abar (Overland) def. Addison Yount (Mullen), 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-6; No. 3 singles — Lauren Wallace (Mullen) def. Najma Ahmed (Overland), 6-1, 6-1; No. 1 doubles — Elizabeth McGuire/Audrey Logan (Mullen) def. Jasmine Jones/Sabrene Mechergui (Overland), 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 doubles — Lita Rael/Savanna Hanley (Mullen) def. Nadifa Omer/Reem Saeed (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 doubles — Keely Scanlan/Lizzie Dutton (Mullen) def. Lydia Hulko/Rediet Petros (Overland), 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Mullen def. Overland, WO

