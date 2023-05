AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, May 12, 2023:

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

State tournament (at Overland High School)

Championship bracket: Eaglecrest def. Valor Christian 25-22, 25-22, 23-25, 20-25, 15-12

Consolation bracket: Cherokee Trail def. Bear Creek 19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19