AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, May 12, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail 10, Smoky Hill 3

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail 200 205 1 — 10

Smoky Hill 000 003 0 — 3

WP — Cherokee Trail: Logan Reid (5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Brett Barber 2-3, 4 RBI, 2 runs, 3 SBs; Nick Barber 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Andrew Godfrey 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Charlie Boyd 1-1, RBI; Colton Gray 1-1, RBI

Cherry Creek 5, Eaglecrest 1

Score by innings:

Eaglecrest 010 000 0 — 1

Cherry Creek 220 100 x — 5

Eaglecrest hitting: Jackson Bryant 2-3; Brayden Harbin 1-2, HR, RBI, run; Kayden Johnson 1-3, 2B; Brayden Stufft 1-3

Grandview 17, Overland 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Grandview 941 30 — 17 17 0

Overland 002 10 — 3 9 3

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class 4A state playoffs (2nd round)

Aspen 7, Cherokee Trail 6

GIRLS TENNIS

Class 5A state tournament (at Gates Tennis Center)

Team scores (through quarterfinals): 1. Cherry Creek 21 points; 2. Fairview 19; 3. Ralston Valley 14; 4. Fossil Ridge 12, 5. Mountain Vista 10; 6. Valor Christian 9; T7. REGIS JESUIT 6; T7. Heritage 6; T9. Boulder 3; T9. Legacy 3; 11. Arapahoe 2; T12. Chatfield 1; T12. Denver East 1; T12. Rocky Mountain 1; T12. Legend 1; T12. Doherty 1; T12. Chaparral 1; T12. Poudre 1; CHEROKEE TRAIL and GRANDVIEW no score