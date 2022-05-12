AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, May 11, 2022:

BASEBALL

Brighton 3, Vista PEAK 2

Score by innings:

Vista PEAK 011 000 0 — 2

Brighton 010 200 x — 3

LP — Vista PEAK: Brody Severin (6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Yancy Morales 1-3, RBI; Connor Angelini RBI

Prairie View 12, Rangeview 3

Regis Jesuit 16, Legend 13

Score by innings:

Legend 411 200 5 — 13

Regis Jesuit 535 102 x — 16

Regis Jesuit hitting: Isaac Wachsmann 3-4, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 runs; Dallas Macias 2-3, 1B, 2 runs; Andrew Bell 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Charlie Rogan 2-4, 2 RBI, run; Finn O’Connor 2-5, RBI, 3 runs; Nate McHugh RBI

BOYS LACROSSE

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Cherokee Trail 15, Mullen 4

Grandview 18, Columbine 10

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Regis Jesuit 19, Palmer Ridge 4