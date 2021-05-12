AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, May 11, 2021:
GIRLS SOCCER
Aurora Central 3, Hinkley 1
Score by halves:
Aur. Central 1 2 — 3
Hinkley 0 1 — 1
Aurora Central goals: Emily García, Amairani Penazola, Vanessa Vázquez
BOYS LACROSSE
Grandview 13, Chaparral 9
Score by quarters:
Chaparral 2 3 2 2 — 9
Grandview 7 3 1 2 — 13
GIRLS LACROSSE
Denver South 14, Eaglecrest 2
Rocky Mountain 20, Smoky Hill 0
Score by halves:
Rocky Mtn. 16 4 — 20
Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Cherry Creek def. Grandview 25-17, 25-18, 25-23
Eaglecrest def. Regis Jesuit 21-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21