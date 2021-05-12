AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, May 11, 2021:

GIRLS SOCCER

Aurora Central 3, Hinkley 1

Score by halves:

Aur. Central  1  2 — 3

Hinkley         0  1 — 1

Aurora Central goals: Emily García, Amairani Penazola, Vanessa Vázquez

BOYS LACROSSE

Grandview 13, Chaparral 9

Score by quarters:

Chaparral   2  3  2  2 —   9

Grandview  7  3  1  2 — 13

GIRLS LACROSSE

Denver South 14, Eaglecrest 2

Rocky Mountain 20, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Rocky Mtn.   16  4 — 20

Smoky Hill     0  0 —   0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Cherry Creek def. Grandview 25-17, 25-18, 25-23

Eaglecrest def. Regis Jesuit 21-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21

