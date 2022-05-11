AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, May 10, 2022:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Alameda 14, Gateway 8
Cherokee Trail 11, Smoky Hill 0
Eaglecrest 5, Cherry Creek 3
Grandview 20, Overland 5
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)
Columbine 6, Eaglecrest 0
Grandview 2, Denver East 0
Legend 2, Cherokee Trail 1
Regis Jesuit 2, Fort Collins 1
Valor Christian 8, Rangeview 0
BOYS LACROSSE
Class 4A state playoffs (1st round)
Aspen 13, Rangeview 8
GIRLS LACROSSE
Class 4A state playoffs (1st round)
Cherokee Trail 20, Rampart 1