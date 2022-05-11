AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, May 10, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Alameda 14, Gateway 8

Cherokee Trail 11, Smoky Hill 0

Eaglecrest 5, Cherry Creek 3

Grandview 20, Overland 5

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Columbine 6, Eaglecrest 0

Grandview 2, Denver East 0

Legend 2, Cherokee Trail 1

Regis Jesuit 2, Fort Collins 1

Valor Christian 8, Rangeview 0

BOYS LACROSSE

Class 4A state playoffs (1st round)

Aspen 13, Rangeview 8

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class 4A state playoffs (1st round)

Cherokee Trail 20, Rampart 1