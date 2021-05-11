AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, May 10, 2021:
GIRLS SOCCER
Eaglecrest 3, Cherokee Trail 1
Score by halves:
Eaglecrest 1 2 — 3
Cher. Trail 1 0 — 1
Eaglecrest goals: Favour Akopiere, Micaela Box, Cyan Dunlop. Cherokee Trail goal: Kiana Sparrow. Cherokee Trail assist: Delaney McGowan. Cherokee Trail saves: Delaney Doremus (6 shots on goal-3 saves)
BOYS LACROSSE
Thomas Jefferson 5, Smoky Hill 3
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 1 1 1 0 — 3
Thomas Jefferson 1 2 0 2 — 5
Smoky Hill goals: Jacob Rea 2, Jason Brodsky