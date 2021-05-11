AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, May 10, 2021:

GIRLS SOCCER

Eaglecrest 3, Cherokee Trail 1

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest 1 2 — 3

Cher. Trail 1 0 — 1

Eaglecrest goals: Favour Akopiere, Micaela Box, Cyan Dunlop. Cherokee Trail goal: Kiana Sparrow. Cherokee Trail assist: Delaney McGowan. Cherokee Trail saves: Delaney Doremus (6 shots on goal-3 saves)

BOYS LACROSSE

Thomas Jefferson 5, Smoky Hill 3

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 1 1 1 0 — 3

Thomas Jefferson 1 2 0 2 — 5

Smoky Hill goals: Jacob Rea 2, Jason Brodsky