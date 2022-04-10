AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, April 9, 2022:

BASEBALL

Adams City 10, Overland 8

Score by innings:

Adams City  203 012 2 — 10

Overland      500 201 0 —  8

LP — Overland: Jacob McNeley (1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). Overland hitting: Niko Gonzales 4-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 runs, 2 SBs; Daniel Bejerano 1-2, 2 RBI, run; Connor Bass 2 runs; Diego Gonzales 1-4

Eaglecrest 14, Highlands Ranch 12

Grandview 9, Valor Christian 4

Score by innings:

Grandview       000 010 8 — 9

Valor Christian  000 400 0 — 4

Legacy 8, Cherokee Trail 5

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Cher. Trail  300 010 1 — 5  8  1

Legacy      242 000 x — 8  8  4

USA Baseball NHIT (Cary, N.C.)

Regis Jesuit 9, Don Bosco Prep 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Don Bosco   011 010 000 — 3  2  3

Regis Jesuit  102 020 103 — 9  10  1

Regis Jesuit hitting: Isaac Wachsmann 3-5, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Dallas Macias 2-4, 3 runs, 2 SBs; Jay Thomas 1-1, RBI; Charlie Rogan 1-3, 2B, RBI; Jack Hutchens RBI, run

GIRLS SOCCER

Rangeview 1, Northglenn 0 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Northglenn  0  0  0  0 — 0

Rangeview   0  0  0  1 — 1

Rangeview goal: Maya Nava Salazar (PK)

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail 14, Denver South 10

