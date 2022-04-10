AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, April 9, 2022:
BASEBALL
Adams City 10, Overland 8
Score by innings:
Adams City 203 012 2 — 10
Overland 500 201 0 — 8
LP — Overland: Jacob McNeley (1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). Overland hitting: Niko Gonzales 4-4, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 runs, 2 SBs; Daniel Bejerano 1-2, 2 RBI, run; Connor Bass 2 runs; Diego Gonzales 1-4
Eaglecrest 14, Highlands Ranch 12
Grandview 9, Valor Christian 4
Score by innings:
Grandview 000 010 8 — 9
Valor Christian 000 400 0 — 4
Legacy 8, Cherokee Trail 5
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Cher. Trail 300 010 1 — 5 8 1
Legacy 242 000 x — 8 8 4
USA Baseball NHIT (Cary, N.C.)
Regis Jesuit 9, Don Bosco Prep 3
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Don Bosco 011 010 000 — 3 2 3
Regis Jesuit 102 020 103 — 9 10 1
Regis Jesuit hitting: Isaac Wachsmann 3-5, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Dallas Macias 2-4, 3 runs, 2 SBs; Jay Thomas 1-1, RBI; Charlie Rogan 1-3, 2B, RBI; Jack Hutchens RBI, run
GIRLS SOCCER
Rangeview 1, Northglenn 0 (2OT)
Score by halves:
Northglenn 0 0 0 0 — 0
Rangeview 0 0 0 1 — 1
Rangeview goal: Maya Nava Salazar (PK)
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cherokee Trail 14, Denver South 10