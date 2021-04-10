AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, April 9, 2021:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Aurora Central 20, Skyview 10
Score by quarters:
Aurora Central 0 6 14 0 — 20
Skyview 10 0 0 0 — 10
Aurora Central highlights: Cai’Reis Curby 90 yard kickoff return touchdown, passing touchdown; Andrew Portillo receiving touchdown; Simeon Veasley rushing touchdown
Denver East 49, Hinkley 6
Score by quarters:
Denver East 7 21 21 0 — 49
Hinkley 0 0 6 0 — 6
Hinkley highlights: George West rushing touchdown; Ty’Ren Draper 62 yards rushing
Denver South 27, Rangeview 17
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 7 7 3 0 — 17
Denver South 0 7 14 6 — 27
Rangeview highlights: Reece Berkey rushing touchdown; Greg Brooks rushing touchdown; Jose Santiago Rodriguez field goal
Harrison 34, Gateway 18
Score by quarters:
Gateway 0 6 6 6 — 18
Harrison 7 6 8 13 — 34
Gateway highlights: Erick Covington 3 rushing touchdowns; Sh’marre Johnson 2 interceptions
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central 7, Eagle Ridge Academy 1
Score by halves:
Eagle Ridge Academy 0 1 — 1
Aurora Central 1 6 — 7
Aurora Central goals: Isaac Herrera 2, Jean Nishrimbere 2, Irvin Bahena, Giovanni Elias, Clever Sibomana. Aurora Central assists: Ivan Castro 2, Darwin Leiva 2, Felipe Hernandez, Iram Salas, Sibomana
Regis Jesuit 1, Mountain Vista 0
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 1 0 — 1
Mtn. Vista 0 0 — 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Kent Denver 4, Smoky Hill 0