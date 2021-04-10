AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, April 9, 2021:

FOOTBALL

Aurora Central 20, Skyview 10

Score by quarters:

Aurora Central  0  6  14  0 — 20

Skyview          10  0   0  0 — 10

Aurora Central highlights: Cai’Reis Curby 90 yard kickoff return touchdown, passing touchdown; Andrew Portillo receiving touchdown; Simeon Veasley rushing touchdown

Denver East 49, Hinkley 6

Score by quarters:

Denver East  7  21  21   0 — 49

Hinkley         0    0    6   0 —  6

Hinkley highlights: George West rushing touchdown; Ty’Ren Draper 62 yards rushing

Denver South 27, Rangeview 17

Score by quarters:

Rangeview      7   7    3  0 — 17

Denver South  0   7  14  6 — 27

Rangeview highlights: Reece Berkey rushing touchdown; Greg Brooks rushing touchdown; Jose Santiago Rodriguez field goal

Harrison 34, Gateway 18

Score by quarters:

Gateway  0  6  6   6 — 18

Harrison  7  6  8  13 — 34

Gateway highlights: Erick Covington 3 rushing touchdowns; Sh’marre Johnson 2 interceptions

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 7, Eagle Ridge Academy 1

Score by halves:

Eagle Ridge Academy  0  1 — 1

Aurora Central            1  6 — 7

Aurora Central goals: Isaac Herrera 2, Jean Nishrimbere 2, Irvin Bahena, Giovanni Elias, Clever Sibomana. Aurora Central assists: Ivan Castro 2, Darwin Leiva 2, Felipe Hernandez, Iram Salas, Sibomana

Regis Jesuit 1, Mountain Vista 0

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit  1  0 — 1

Mtn. Vista     0  0 — 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Kent Denver 4, Smoky Hill 0

