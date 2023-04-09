AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, April 8, 2023:
BASEBALL
Aurora Central 15, Overland 9
Score by innings:
Aur. Central 004 014 6 — 15
Overland 400 203 0 — 9
WP — Aurora Central: Sanni Avila (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). LP — Overland: Niko Gonzales (1 2/3, 6 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 5 K). Aurora Central hitting: Aron Gardea 2-2, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI; Toby Sanchez 2-4, RBI, run; Edgar Alejos Torres 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Sanni Avila 2-6, 2B, 3 RBI, runs; Andrew Aragon 1-2, RBI, 3 runs. Overland hitting: Connor Bass 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Connor Geiss 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Orlando Delgado Hurtado 2-4, RBI, run; Pablo Vielma 2-4, 2B, RBI, run; Haiden Ortega RBI
Cherokee Trail 6, Legacy 3
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Legacy 010 020 0 — 3 3 0
Cher. Trail 401 100 x — 6 9 0
WP — Cherokee Trail: Keegan Eberly (4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Braedan Reichart 3-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, run; Akoi Burton 3-3, RBI; Preston Koch 1-1, RBI; Mason Grube 1-4, 2B, 2 runs
Doherty 17, Gateway 0
Score by innings:
Doherty (11)20 4 — 17
Gateway 000 0 — 0
Eaglecrest 7, Northfield 4
Score by innings:
Northfield 000 210 1 — 4
Eaglecrest 000 151 x — 7
WP — Eaglecrest: Brayden Stufft (1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). Eaglecrest hitting: John Rossi 2-3, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Braylan Bell 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, run; AJ Niccum 2-3, 2B, RBI, run
Grandview 17, Valor Christian 13
Score by innings:
Valor Christian 000 053 5 — 13
Grandview 202 535 x — 17
WP — Grandview: Nick Martensen (4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 6 K). Grandview hitting: Clifford Goldy 4-4, 3B, HR, 7 RBI; Chase Chapman 1-1, HR, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Tanner Pachorek 2-2, RBI, 5 runs; Tony Crow 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Wyatt Walters 2 RBI
Smoky Hill 1, Rangeview 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Cherokee Trail 11, FNE Warriors 0
Score by halves:
FNE Warriors 0 x — 0
Cher. Trail 11 x — 11
Cherokee Trail goals: Maddyn Walker 5, Makayla Sellyei 2, Isabelle Cruces Alcala, Payton Fedell, Noorah Muzaffar, Emma Robertson
Grandview 2, Chatfield 1
Score by halves:
Grandview 0 2 — 2
Chatfield 0 1 — 1
Grandview goals: Naomi Clark, Katherine Reynolds. Grandview assists: Madalyn Hopkins, Crystal Sesma. Grandview saves: Jaslin Roybal (5 shots on goal-4 saves)
Overland 10, Aurora Central 3
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherokee Trail 14, Lakewood 11
Eaglecrest 10, Boulder 6
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 4 2 2 2 — 10
Boulder 1 2 1 2 — 6
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cherokee Trail 21, Northfield 18
Score by halves:
Northfield 11 7 — 18
Cher. Trail 7 14 — 21
Horizon 15, Overland 0
Score by halves:
Overland 0 0 — 0
Horizon 9 6 — 15
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Castle View def. Rangeview 2-0
Douglas County def. Overland 2-0
DSST College View def. Gateway 2-0
Gateway def. Lake County 2-0
Grandview def. Faith Christian 2-1
Grandview def. KIPP Denver College 2-0
Grandview def. Stargate School 2-1
Legend def. Vista PEAK 2-0
Niwot def. Rangeview 2-0
Overland def. Lake County 2-0
Rangeview def. Denver Waldorf 2-1
Sand Creek def. Rangeview 2-0
Vista PEAK def. Niwot 2-1
Vista PEAK def. STEM School 2-0