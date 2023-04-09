AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, April 8, 2023:

BASEBALL

Aurora Central 15, Overland 9

Score by innings:

Aur. Central 004 014 6 — 15

Overland 400 203 0 — 9

WP — Aurora Central: Sanni Avila (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). LP — Overland: Niko Gonzales (1 2/3, 6 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 5 K). Aurora Central hitting: Aron Gardea 2-2, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI; Toby Sanchez 2-4, RBI, run; Edgar Alejos Torres 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Sanni Avila 2-6, 2B, 3 RBI, runs; Andrew Aragon 1-2, RBI, 3 runs. Overland hitting: Connor Bass 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Connor Geiss 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Orlando Delgado Hurtado 2-4, RBI, run; Pablo Vielma 2-4, 2B, RBI, run; Haiden Ortega RBI

Cherokee Trail 6, Legacy 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Legacy 010 020 0 — 3 3 0

Cher. Trail 401 100 x — 6 9 0

WP — Cherokee Trail: Keegan Eberly (4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Braedan Reichart 3-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, run; Akoi Burton 3-3, RBI; Preston Koch 1-1, RBI; Mason Grube 1-4, 2B, 2 runs

Doherty 17, Gateway 0

Score by innings:

Doherty (11)20 4 — 17

Gateway 000 0 — 0

Eaglecrest 7, Northfield 4

Score by innings:

Northfield 000 210 1 — 4

Eaglecrest 000 151 x — 7

WP — Eaglecrest: Brayden Stufft (1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). Eaglecrest hitting: John Rossi 2-3, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Braylan Bell 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, run; AJ Niccum 2-3, 2B, RBI, run

Grandview 17, Valor Christian 13

Score by innings:

Valor Christian 000 053 5 — 13

Grandview 202 535 x — 17

WP — Grandview: Nick Martensen (4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 6 K). Grandview hitting: Clifford Goldy 4-4, 3B, HR, 7 RBI; Chase Chapman 1-1, HR, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Tanner Pachorek 2-2, RBI, 5 runs; Tony Crow 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Wyatt Walters 2 RBI

Smoky Hill 1, Rangeview 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 11, FNE Warriors 0

Score by halves:

FNE Warriors 0 x — 0

Cher. Trail 11 x — 11

Cherokee Trail goals: Maddyn Walker 5, Makayla Sellyei 2, Isabelle Cruces Alcala, Payton Fedell, Noorah Muzaffar, Emma Robertson

Grandview 2, Chatfield 1

Score by halves:

Grandview 0 2 — 2

Chatfield 0 1 — 1

Grandview goals: Naomi Clark, Katherine Reynolds. Grandview assists: Madalyn Hopkins, Crystal Sesma. Grandview saves: Jaslin Roybal (5 shots on goal-4 saves)

Overland 10, Aurora Central 3

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail 14, Lakewood 11

Eaglecrest 10, Boulder 6

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 4 2 2 2 — 10

Boulder 1 2 1 2 — 6

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail 21, Northfield 18

Score by halves:

Northfield 11 7 — 18

Cher. Trail 7 14 — 21

Horizon 15, Overland 0

Score by halves:

Overland 0 0 — 0

Horizon 9 6 — 15

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Castle View def. Rangeview 2-0

Douglas County def. Overland 2-0

DSST College View def. Gateway 2-0

Gateway def. Lake County 2-0

Grandview def. Faith Christian 2-1

Grandview def. KIPP Denver College 2-0

Grandview def. Stargate School 2-1

Legend def. Vista PEAK 2-0

Niwot def. Rangeview 2-0

Overland def. Lake County 2-0

Rangeview def. Denver Waldorf 2-1

Sand Creek def. Rangeview 2-0

Vista PEAK def. Niwot 2-1

Vista PEAK def. STEM School 2-0