AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, April 8, 2023:

BASEBALL

Aurora Central 15, Overland 9

Score by innings:

Aur. Central  004 014 6 — 15

Overland      400 203 0 —   9

WP — Aurora Central: Sanni Avila (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). LP — Overland: Niko Gonzales (1 2/3, 6 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 5 K). Aurora Central hitting: Aron Gardea 2-2, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI; Toby Sanchez 2-4, RBI, run; Edgar Alejos Torres 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Sanni Avila 2-6, 2B, 3 RBI, runs; Andrew Aragon 1-2, RBI, 3 runs. Overland hitting: Connor Bass 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Connor Geiss 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Orlando Delgado Hurtado 2-4, RBI, run; Pablo Vielma 2-4, 2B, RBI, run; Haiden Ortega RBI

Cherokee Trail 6, Legacy 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Legacy      010 020 0 — 3  3  0

Cher. Trail  401 100 x — 6  9  0

WP — Cherokee Trail: Keegan Eberly (4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Braedan Reichart 3-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, run; Akoi Burton 3-3, RBI; Preston Koch 1-1, RBI; Mason Grube 1-4, 2B, 2 runs

Doherty 17, Gateway 0

Score by innings:

Doherty  (11)20 4 — 17

Gateway      000 0 —  0

Eaglecrest 7, Northfield 4

Score by innings:

Northfield  000 210 1 — 4

Eaglecrest  000 151 x — 7

WP — Eaglecrest: Brayden Stufft (1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). Eaglecrest hitting: John Rossi 2-3, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Braylan Bell 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, run; AJ Niccum 2-3, 2B, RBI, run

Grandview 17, Valor Christian 13

Score by innings:

Valor Christian  000 053 5 — 13

Grandview        202 535 x — 17

WP — Grandview: Nick Martensen (4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 6 K). Grandview hitting: Clifford Goldy 4-4, 3B, HR, 7 RBI; Chase Chapman 1-1, HR, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Tanner Pachorek 2-2, RBI, 5 runs; Tony Crow 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Wyatt Walters 2 RBI

Smoky Hill 1, Rangeview 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 11, FNE Warriors 0

Score by halves:

FNE Warriors  0  x —   0

Cher. Trail     11  x — 11

Cherokee Trail goals: Maddyn Walker 5, Makayla Sellyei 2, Isabelle Cruces Alcala, Payton Fedell, Noorah Muzaffar, Emma Robertson

Grandview 2, Chatfield 1

Score by halves:

Grandview  0  2 — 2

Chatfield     0  1 — 1

Grandview goals: Naomi Clark, Katherine Reynolds. Grandview assists: Madalyn Hopkins, Crystal Sesma. Grandview saves: Jaslin Roybal (5 shots on goal-4 saves)

Overland 10, Aurora Central 3

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail 14, Lakewood 11

Eaglecrest 10, Boulder 6

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest  4  2  2  2 — 10

Boulder      1  2  1  2 —   6

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail 21, Northfield 18

Score by halves:

Northfield  11    7 — 18

Cher. Trail    7  14 — 21

Horizon 15, Overland 0

Score by halves:

Overland  0  0 —  0

Horizon    9  6 — 15

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Castle View def. Rangeview 2-0

Douglas County def. Overland 2-0

DSST College View def. Gateway 2-0

Gateway def. Lake County 2-0

Grandview def. Faith Christian 2-1

Grandview def. KIPP Denver College 2-0

Grandview def. Stargate School 2-1

Legend def. Vista PEAK 2-0

Niwot def. Rangeview 2-0

Overland def. Lake County 2-0

Rangeview def. Denver Waldorf 2-1

Sand Creek def. Rangeview 2-0

Vista PEAK def. Niwot 2-1

Vista PEAK def. STEM School 2-0

