AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, April 8, 2021:

FOOTBALL

Vista PEAK 13, FNE Warriors 10

Score by quarters:

FNE Warriors  0  3  0  7 — 10

Vista PEAK    13  0  0  0 — 13

Vista PEAK highlights: Bryson Torrie 85 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Jordy Ruiz 84 yards passing, passing touchdown; Kyshaun Green 34 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Ja’Derris Carr 48 yards rushing; Jaylen Carrizales fumble recovery; Braylen Nelson fumble recovery

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Skyview def. Aurora Central 25-7, 25-9, 25-12

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 11, Weld Central 1

Score by halves:

Aurora Central  8  3 — 11

Weld Central     1  0 —  1

Grandview 3, Mullen 0

Score by halves:

Grandview  0  3 — 3

Mullen        0  0 — 0

Grandview goals: Matt Dreiling, Blake Harwell, Tommy Tomiyama. Grandview assist: Nathan Kong. Grandview saves: Noah Tsehaye 4

Hinkley 3, Westminster 1

Score by halves:

Westminster  1  0 — 1

Hinkley         1  2 — 3

Hinkley goals: Antonio Lopez 3. Hinkley assists: Miguel Ruiz 2, Rudy Medina

Overland 4, Cherokee Trail 3 (OT)

Rangeview 3, Prairie View 1

Rangeview goals: Eric Cerna 3

FIELD HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 6, Grandview 1

GYMNASTICS

Overland Blue 178.425, Elizabeth 175.375, Heritage 163.350, Overland Green 162.725

All-around: 1. Mabry Robinson (Overland Blue) 36.85 points; 2. Mattea Dolan (Overland Blue) 36.35; 3. Bethany Breikss (Elizabeth) 36.025; Vault: 1. Mabry Robinson (Overland Blue) 9.5; 2. Bailey Rodriguez (Overland Blue) 9.25; 3. Bethany Breikss (Elizabeth) 9.2; Balance beam: 1. Kate Bryant (Heritage) 9.175; 2. Madison Montoya (Elizabeth) 9.1; 3. Autumn Ivester (Overland Blue) 8.900 (8.900); Uneven bars: 1. Mattea Dolan (Overland Blue) 9.35; 2. Mabry Robinson (Overland Blue) 9.05; 3. Kyla Burke (Overland Blue) 8.65; Floor exercise: 1. Mabry Robinson (Overland Blue) 9.725; 2. Autumn Ivester (Overland Blue) 9.525; 3. Bethany Breikss (Elizabeth) 9.35

