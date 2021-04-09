AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, April 8, 2021:
FOOTBALL
Vista PEAK 13, FNE Warriors 10
Score by quarters:
FNE Warriors 0 3 0 7 — 10
Vista PEAK 13 0 0 0 — 13
Vista PEAK highlights: Bryson Torrie 85 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Jordy Ruiz 84 yards passing, passing touchdown; Kyshaun Green 34 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Ja’Derris Carr 48 yards rushing; Jaylen Carrizales fumble recovery; Braylen Nelson fumble recovery
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Skyview def. Aurora Central 25-7, 25-9, 25-12
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central 11, Weld Central 1
Score by halves:
Aurora Central 8 3 — 11
Weld Central 1 0 — 1
Grandview 3, Mullen 0
Score by halves:
Grandview 0 3 — 3
Mullen 0 0 — 0
Grandview goals: Matt Dreiling, Blake Harwell, Tommy Tomiyama. Grandview assist: Nathan Kong. Grandview saves: Noah Tsehaye 4
Hinkley 3, Westminster 1
Score by halves:
Westminster 1 0 — 1
Hinkley 1 2 — 3
Hinkley goals: Antonio Lopez 3. Hinkley assists: Miguel Ruiz 2, Rudy Medina
Overland 4, Cherokee Trail 3 (OT)
Rangeview 3, Prairie View 1
Rangeview goals: Eric Cerna 3
FIELD HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 6, Grandview 1
GYMNASTICS
Overland Blue 178.425, Elizabeth 175.375, Heritage 163.350, Overland Green 162.725
All-around: 1. Mabry Robinson (Overland Blue) 36.85 points; 2. Mattea Dolan (Overland Blue) 36.35; 3. Bethany Breikss (Elizabeth) 36.025; Vault: 1. Mabry Robinson (Overland Blue) 9.5; 2. Bailey Rodriguez (Overland Blue) 9.25; 3. Bethany Breikss (Elizabeth) 9.2; Balance beam: 1. Kate Bryant (Heritage) 9.175; 2. Madison Montoya (Elizabeth) 9.1; 3. Autumn Ivester (Overland Blue) 8.900 (8.900); Uneven bars: 1. Mattea Dolan (Overland Blue) 9.35; 2. Mabry Robinson (Overland Blue) 9.05; 3. Kyla Burke (Overland Blue) 8.65; Floor exercise: 1. Mabry Robinson (Overland Blue) 9.725; 2. Autumn Ivester (Overland Blue) 9.525; 3. Bethany Breikss (Elizabeth) 9.35