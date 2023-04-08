AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, April 7, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail 7, ThunderRidge 6 (9 inn.)

Score by innings:

ThunderRidge  011 112 000 — 6

Cherokee Trail  120 000 301 — 7

Denver North 7, Rangeview 1

Score by quarters:

Rangeview     000 000 1 — 1

Denver North  101 500 x — 7

LP — Rangeview: Sebastian Heredia (4 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 K). Rangeview hitting: Ryan Luevanos 3-3, RBI; Max McGinnis 2-3; Tyler Brining run

Denver South 13, Vista PEAK 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Denver South  210 200 8 — 13  16  0

Vista PEAK      000 200 0 —   2    4  4

Vista PEAK hitting: Conner Angelini 1-3, 2B, RBI, run; Anthony Porras 1-3, 2B, RBI; Ezra Wise 1-3; Evan Kelly run

Overland 17, Adams City 10

Score by innings:

Adams City  070 111 0 — 10

Overland      591 020 x — 17

WP — Overland: Connor Bass (5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K). Overland hitting: Jason Weber 4-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Connor Bass 2-2, 4 RBI, run, 2 SBs; Connor Geiss 2-5, HR, 4 RBI, run; Uriel Hernandez 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Niko Gonzales 1-4, 2B, RBI, 3 runs

Ralston Valley 7, Smoky Hill 6

Score by innings:

Smoky Hill      005 100 0 — 6

Ralston Valley  211 100 2 — 7

LP — Smoky Hill: Manny Reyes (2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Raul Aldaco 2-3, run; Jackson Van Luit 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI, run; Omry Martin 1-2, RBI, run; Noah Carrillo 1-3, RBI; Dash Deavers 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, run

GIRLS SOCCER

Rangeview 2, Vista PEAK 0

Score by halves:

Rangeview  0  2 — 2

Vista PEAK  0  0 — 0

Rangeview goals: Hazel Bonansinga, Jasmin Garcia Martinez. Rangeview assist: Caden Surrat

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments