AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, April 7, 2023:

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail 7, ThunderRidge 6 (9 inn.)

Score by innings:

ThunderRidge 011 112 000 — 6

Cherokee Trail 120 000 301 — 7

Denver North 7, Rangeview 1

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 000 000 1 — 1

Denver North 101 500 x — 7

LP — Rangeview: Sebastian Heredia (4 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 K). Rangeview hitting: Ryan Luevanos 3-3, RBI; Max McGinnis 2-3; Tyler Brining run

Denver South 13, Vista PEAK 2

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Denver South 210 200 8 — 13 16 0

Vista PEAK 000 200 0 — 2 4 4

Vista PEAK hitting: Conner Angelini 1-3, 2B, RBI, run; Anthony Porras 1-3, 2B, RBI; Ezra Wise 1-3; Evan Kelly run

Overland 17, Adams City 10

Score by innings:

Adams City 070 111 0 — 10

Overland 591 020 x — 17

WP — Overland: Connor Bass (5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K). Overland hitting: Jason Weber 4-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Connor Bass 2-2, 4 RBI, run, 2 SBs; Connor Geiss 2-5, HR, 4 RBI, run; Uriel Hernandez 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Niko Gonzales 1-4, 2B, RBI, 3 runs

Ralston Valley 7, Smoky Hill 6

Score by innings:

Smoky Hill 005 100 0 — 6

Ralston Valley 211 100 2 — 7

LP — Smoky Hill: Manny Reyes (2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Raul Aldaco 2-3, run; Jackson Van Luit 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI, run; Omry Martin 1-2, RBI, run; Noah Carrillo 1-3, RBI; Dash Deavers 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, run

GIRLS SOCCER

Rangeview 2, Vista PEAK 0

Score by halves:

Rangeview 0 2 — 2

Vista PEAK 0 0 — 0

Rangeview goals: Hazel Bonansinga, Jasmin Garcia Martinez. Rangeview assist: Caden Surrat