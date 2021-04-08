AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, April 7, 2021:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Cherokee Trail def. Smoky Hill 25-15, 25-10, 25-9
Grandview def. Eaglecrest 25-17, 25-19, 25-23
Mullen def. Overland 18-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-18
Overland kills: Olivia Lukes 9, Anjanee Prescott 8, Jackie Zapanta 8. Overland aces: Yesenia Vadillo Herrera 3. Overland digs: Nesyiah Rodriguez 21, Jackie Zapanta 13, Olivia Lukes 12, Yesenia Vadillo Herrera 10. Overland assists: Yesenia Vadillo Herrera 32