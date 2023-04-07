AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, April 6, 2023:

BASEBALL

Aurora Central 11, Thornton 0

Eaglecrest 12, George Washington 6

Grandview 7, Castle View 4

Score by innings:

Castle View 000 000 4 — 4

Grandview 004 003 x — 7

WP — Grandview: Jax Pfister (6 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). Save — Grandview: Chase Dahir (1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). Grandview hitting: Clifford Goldy 1-1, 3 RBI, run, 3 SBs; Collin May 1-2, 2B, RBI; Chase Dahir 1-2, RBI; Spenser Smock 1-3, RBI, 2 runs, 3 SBs; Tanner Pachorek 1-3, 2 runs, 2 SBs; Tony Crow 1-4, run

Westminster 12, Overland 2

All Faiths Classic (Las Vegas)

St. John Bosco 6, Regis Jesuit 5

GIRLS SOCCER

Arapahoe 3, Grandview 2

Score by halves:

Arapahoe 1 2 — 3

Grandview 0 2 — 2

Cherokee Trail 3, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Cherokee Trail 2 1 — 3

Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0

Cherokee Trail goals: Makayla Sellyei 2, Torie Turner. Cherokee Trail assists: Sellyei, Turner

Eaglecrest 14, Overland 0

Gateway 3, Aurora Central 1

Score by halves:

Gateway 1 2 — 3

Aur. Central 1 0 — 1

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherry Creek 18, Grandview 2

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 4 5 6 3 — 18

Grandview 0 2 0 0 — 2

Denver South 16, Cherokee Trail 11

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail 15, Ralston Valley 10

Score by halves:

Cherokee Trail 5 10 — 15

Ralston Valley 3 7 — 10

Horizon 19, Rangeview 6

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail def. Eaglecrest 25-23, 26-24, 29-27

Denver South def. Hinkley 25-19, 19-25, 25-14, 25-23

Littleton Public Schools def. Grandview 25-18, 28-26, 25-23

Vista PEAK def. George Washington, 3-0

Westminster def. Gateway 25-19, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22

GIRLS TENNIS

Regis Jesuit 6, Legend 1

No. 1 singles — Madison Wei (Regis Jesuit) def. Mia Scaife (Legend), 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 singles — Paige Wolf (Regis Jesuit) def. Matthew Mathurin (Legend), 6-0, 6-4; No. 3 singles — Taylor Eddy (Legend) def. Lucia Filippini (Regis Jesuit), 6-4, 7-6 (2); No. 1 doubles — Quinn Binaxas/Mary Clare Watts (Regis Jesuit) def. Ella Leman/Mia Hume (Legend), 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — Ebba Svard/Brenna Radebaugh (Regis Jesuit) def. Ellie Odau/Grace Taylor (Legend), 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 doubles — Elise Holt/Otilya Martino (Regis Jesuit) def. Alexa Schwab/Malana Vasquez (Legend), 6-3, 6-0; No. 4 doubles — Catherine Carolan/Lily Beebe (Regis Jesuit) def. Mahathi Jasty/Ina Becker (Legend), 6-2, 6-2