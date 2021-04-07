AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, April 6, 2021:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Brighton def. Rangeview 25-9, 25-12, 25-12
Cherokee Trail def. Grandview 25-12, 17-25, 13-25, 25-18, 15-12
Cherry Creek def. Overland 25-14, 25-13, 25-17
Eaglecrest def. Smoky Hill 25-11, 25-20, 25-22
Vista PEAK def. Adams City 25-11, 25-12, 25-11
Vista PEAK kills: Kirsten Anderson 9, Ayden West 7. Vista PEAK aces: Joy Aburto 9, Kirsten Anderson 5. Vista PEAK digs: Charli James 4. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 14
BOYS SOCCER
Cherry Creek 3, Eaglecrest 1 (called at halftime)
Score by halves:
Eaglecrest 1 x — 0
Cherry Creek 3 x — 3
Gateway 7, Northglenn 0
Score by halves:
Northglenn 0 0 — 0
Gateway 2 5 — 7
Gateway goals: Zamir Monsivais 4, Diego Ocampo 3. Gateway assists: Milton Matute 3, Ocampo 3, Michael Marfo. Gateway saves: Ricardo Chavez (8 shots on goal-8 saves)
Rangeview 8, Brighton 1
Smoky Hill 2, Cherokee Trail (called at halftime)
Score by halves:
Cher. Trail 0 x — 0
Smoky Hill 2 x — 2