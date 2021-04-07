AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, April 6, 2021:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Brighton def. Rangeview 25-9, 25-12, 25-12

Cherokee Trail def. Grandview 25-12, 17-25, 13-25, 25-18, 15-12

Cherry Creek def. Overland 25-14, 25-13, 25-17

Eaglecrest def. Smoky Hill 25-11, 25-20, 25-22

Vista PEAK def. Adams City 25-11, 25-12, 25-11

Vista PEAK kills: Kirsten Anderson 9, Ayden West 7. Vista PEAK aces: Joy Aburto 9, Kirsten Anderson 5. Vista PEAK digs: Charli James 4. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 14

BOYS SOCCER

Cherry Creek 3, Eaglecrest 1 (called at halftime)

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest      1  x — 0

Cherry Creek  3  x — 3

Gateway 7, Northglenn 0

Score by halves:

Northglenn  0  0 — 0

Gateway     2  5 — 7

Gateway goals: Zamir Monsivais 4, Diego Ocampo 3. Gateway assists: Milton Matute 3, Ocampo 3, Michael Marfo. Gateway saves: Ricardo Chavez (8 shots on goal-8 saves)

Rangeview 8, Brighton 1

Smoky Hill 2, Cherokee Trail (called at halftime)

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail  0  x — 0

Smoky Hill  2  x — 2

