AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, April 5, 2022:
BASEBALL
Cherokee Trail 23, Overland 0
Score by innings:
Cher. Trail 652 19 — 23
Overland 000 00 — 0
WP — Cherokee Trail: Andrew Godfrey (3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K).
Cherokee Trail hitting: Brayden Brown 3-3, RBI, 2 runs; Bowen Tabola 2-2, 5 RBI, run; Colton Gray 2-2, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Kaelan Bing 1-1, 3B, 3 RBI; Tyler Wilcox 1-2, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Chance Johnson 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Charlie Boyd, Cody Page, Braeden Reichert and Will Parsons RBI
Eaglecrest 9, Smoky Hill 3
Score by innings:
Smoky Hill 030 000 0 — 3
Eaglecrest 012 060 x — 9
WP — Eaglecrest: Taylor Dooley (6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K). LP — Smoky Hill: Aaron Elgersma (4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 5 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Noah Carrillo 2-3, 2B; Jordan Flanders 1-3, 2B, RBI, run; Isaiah Chavez-Seppelt 1-2, RBI; Aidan Henry 1-3, 2B, run. Eaglecrest hitting: Brayden Harbin 2-4, 3 RBI, run; Garth Morgan 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Brayden Mann 1-2, 3B, 2 runs; Jackson Bryant, Logan Glueckert, John Rossi RBI, run
Mullen 5, Grandview 4
Score by innings:
Grandview 001 002 1 — 4
Mullen 000 100 4 — 5
Thornton 4, Aurora Central 3
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Aur. Central 102 000 0 — 3 6 0
Thornton 010 012 x — 4 6 0
LP — Aurora Central: German Villalobos (1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). Aurora Central hitting: Manny Gongora 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, run, 4 SBs; Alexis Vega 2-3; Christian Nazario 2 runs; Chris Majalca 1-2, 2B
GIRLS SOCCER
Cherokee Trail 9, Overland 0
Grandview 3, Mullen 0
Score by halves:
Grandview 0 3 — 3
Mullen 0 0 — 0
Grandview goals: Madalyn Hopkins, Jordan Nytes (PK), Zoe Park. Grandview assists: Naomi Clark 2. Grandview saves: Jordan Nytes (3 shots on goal-3 saves)
Vista PEAK 2, Gateway 0
Score by halves:
Gateway 0 0 — 0
Vista PEAK 2 0 — 2
BOYS SWIMMING
Regis Jesuit 166, Cherry Creek 149
BOYS LACROSSE
Regis Jesuit 12, Castle View 6
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
D’Evelyn def. Vista PEAK, 3-2