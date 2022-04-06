AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, April 5, 2022:

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail 23, Overland 0

Score by innings:

Cher. Trail  652 19 — 23

Overland    000 00 —  0

WP — Cherokee Trail: Andrew Godfrey (3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K).

Cherokee Trail hitting: Brayden Brown 3-3, RBI, 2 runs; Bowen Tabola 2-2, 5 RBI, run; Colton Gray 2-2, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Kaelan Bing 1-1, 3B, 3 RBI; Tyler Wilcox 1-2, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Chance Johnson 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs; Charlie Boyd, Cody Page, Braeden Reichert and Will Parsons RBI

Eaglecrest 9, Smoky Hill 3

Score by innings:

Smoky Hill  030 000 0 — 3

Eaglecrest   012 060 x — 9

WP — Eaglecrest: Taylor Dooley (6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K). LP — Smoky Hill: Aaron Elgersma (4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 5 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Noah Carrillo 2-3, 2B; Jordan Flanders 1-3, 2B, RBI, run; Isaiah Chavez-Seppelt 1-2, RBI; Aidan Henry 1-3, 2B, run. Eaglecrest hitting: Brayden Harbin 2-4, 3 RBI, run; Garth Morgan 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Brayden Mann 1-2, 3B, 2 runs; Jackson Bryant, Logan Glueckert, John Rossi RBI, run

Mullen 5, Grandview 4

Score by innings:

Grandview  001 002 1 — 4

Mullen        000 100 4 — 5

Thornton 4, Aurora Central 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Aur. Central  102 000 0 — 3  6  0

Thornton      010 012 x — 4  6  0

LP — Aurora Central: German Villalobos (1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). Aurora Central hitting: Manny Gongora 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, run, 4 SBs; Alexis Vega 2-3; Christian Nazario 2 runs; Chris Majalca 1-2, 2B

GIRLS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 9, Overland 0

Grandview 3, Mullen 0

Score by halves:

Grandview  0  3 — 3

Mullen        0  0 — 0

Grandview goals: Madalyn Hopkins, Jordan Nytes (PK), Zoe Park. Grandview assists: Naomi Clark 2. Grandview saves: Jordan Nytes (3 shots on goal-3 saves)

Vista PEAK 2, Gateway 0

Score by halves:

Gateway    0  0 — 0

Vista PEAK  2  0 — 2

BOYS SWIMMING

Regis Jesuit 166, Cherry Creek 149

BOYS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit 12, Castle View 6

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

D’Evelyn def. Vista PEAK, 3-2

