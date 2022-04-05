AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, April 4, 2022:

BASEBALL

Regis Jesuit 14, Mountain Range 3

Score by innings:

Regis Jesuit 335 03 — 14

Mtn. Range 200 01 — 3

WP — Regis Jesuit: Brian Fischer (2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Dallas Macias 4-4, 2 2B, HR, 4 runs; Finn O’Connor 4-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 4 runs; Isaac Wachsmann 3-4, 2B, 4 RBI, run; Christian Lopez 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Nate McHugh 2-3, 2B; Jack Hutchens 1-3, HR, RBI, run

Smoky Hill 4, Rangeview 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Rangeview 3 7 1

Smoky Hill 4 7 4

Vista PEAK 4, George Washington 1

Score by innings:

Geo. Washington 000 010 0 — 1

Vista PEAK 120 100 x — 4

WP — Vista PEAK: Brody Severin (7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 11 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Trey Gray 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Zack Earls 2-2, run; Brody Severin 1-3, 2B, RBI; Steven Reaux 1-1, run

GIRLS SOCCER

Northfield 10, Aurora Central 0

Score by halves:

Northfield 8 2 — 10

Aur. Central 0 0 — 0

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail 10, Erie 6

GIRLS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit 16, Palmer Ridge 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Addenbrooke Academy def. Gateway 25-13, 26-24, 25-23

Regis Jesuit def. ThunderRidge 25-7, 19-25, 25-12, 25-20

Vista PEAK def. DSST Byers 25-20, 25-18, 25-15

Vista PEAK kills: Reese Kloberdanz 3, Tristan Rowley, Matthew Valdez. Vista PEAK aces: Reese Kloberdanz 3, Syh Estrada 2, Marcos Duhart Medina 2. Vista PEAK blocks: Reese Kloberdanz 8, Tristan Rowley 7, Jaryd Peterson 5, Aidan Johnson 4. Vista PEAK digs: Ian Lozano 8, Jordan Benjamin 5. Vista PEAK assists: Marcos Duhart Medina 3, Jonathan Babers 2

GIRLS TENNIS

Grandview 4, Legend 3

No. 1 singles — Amelia Pulsipher (Legend) def. Shriya Ginjupalli (Grandview), 6-1, 7-6 (7-3); No. 2 singles — Halia Pena (Grandview) def. Vidhi Jain (Legend), 3-6, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Samantha O’Brien (Grandview) def. Taylor Eddy (Legend), 1-6, 6-2, 6-4; No. 1 doubles — Georgia Bates/Ella Mahaffy (Grandview) def. Sloan Schumacher/Natalie Krueger (Legend), 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4; No. 2 doubles — Alina Mali/Caitlyn Mortimer (Legend) def. Grace Kirkpatrick/Samira Mickelson (Grandview), 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 doubles — Matthea Matturin/Ellie Odau (Legend) def. Janine Avery/Ava Stubbs (Grandview), 6-3, 6-2; No. 4 doubles — Josephine Knab/Sylvia Roberts (Grandview) def. Riley Munster/partner (Legend), 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-2)

Vista PEAK 6, Aurora Central 1

No. 1 singles — Navaeh Lujan (Vista PEAK) def. Ruby Rodriguez (Aurora Central), 7-6 (5), 6-0; No. 2 singles — Cymone Chinn (Aurora Central) won by default; No. 3 singles — Emily Rothrock (Vista PEAK) def. Ashley Betancourt (Aurora Central), 6-4, 6-0; No. 1 doubles — Lillian Eltzroth/Madison Feight (Vista PEAK) def. Kassandra Flores/Alexandra Flores (Aurora Central), 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 doubles — Alexa Cohen/Kaylee Hays (Vista PEAK) def. Kaylena Ramirez/Mirella Franco (Aurora Central), 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 doubles — Catie Leff/Anhelyca Garibay (Vista PEAK) def. Gina Machuca/Brigette De Jesus Primero (Aurora Central), 7-5, 6-1; No. 4 doubles — Maya Vaughn/Angelyna Harrison (Vista PEAK) def. Carolina Perez/Emely Alvarez (Aurora Central), 6-1, 6-1