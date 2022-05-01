AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, April 30, 2022:
BASEBALL
Arapahoe 3, Eaglecrest 1
Score by innings:
Eaglecrest 100 000 0 — 1
Arapahoe 102 000 x — 3
LP — Eaglecrest: Taylor Dooley (2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Logan Glueckert 1-3, HR, RBI, run; John Rossi 2-3, 2B; Jackson Bryant 1-3; Kayden Johnson 1-3
Grandview 9, Smoky Hill 5
Score by innings:
Grandview 030 401 1 — 9
Smoky Hill 100 210 1 — 5
LP — Smoky Hill: Jordan Flanders (6 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Jackson Van Luit 3-4, RBI; Jordan Flanders 1-3, RBI, run; Jacob Heavers 1-1, RBI; Gavin McKown 1-3, run; Aidan Henry 1-4, 2B, run; Julian Garza 2B
Mullen 11, Cherokee Trail 1
Score by innings:
Cher. Trail 100 00 — 1
Mullen 231 5x — 11
Cherokee Trail hitting: Bowen Tabola 1-2, HR, RBI, run; Braeden Reichert 1-2
Vista PEAK 12, Adams City 0
Score by innings:
Adams City 000 00 — 0
Vista PEAK 722 1x — 12
WP — Vista PEAK: Brody Severin (4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Brody Severin 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Brian Herrera 3-4, RBI, run; Trey Gray 3-4, RBI, run; Nolan Harper 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Travis Montgomery 2-2, 2 RBI, run; Chris Marquez 2-3, 2 RBI, run; Yancy Morales 3B, RBI; Andres May 2B, RBI
TRACK & FIELD
Liberty Bell Invitational (at LPS Stadium)
Boys team scores: 1. Durango 52 points; 2. Ralston Valley 42; T3. Fountain-Fort Carson 41; T3. Poudre 41; 5. Denver East 40; 6. Valor Christian 36; 7. Cheyenne Central 35; 8. Central Grand JUnction 32; T9. ThunderRidge 29; T9. Highlands Ranch 29; T9. Battle Mountain 29; 12. Rock Canyon 28; T13. RANGEVIEW 27; T13. Pine Creek 27; 15. Dakota Ridge 24; 16. Castle View 19; 17. REGIS JESUIT 18; 18. Thomas Jefferson 17; 19. Northfield 14; T20. OVERLAND 12; T20. Laramie 12; T20. Heritage 12; T23. Douglas County 11; T23. Ponderosa 11; 25. Bear Creek 10. T26. Littleton 8; T26. Boulder 8; 29. VISTA PEAK 6; T30. Pomona 5; T30. Arvada West 5; 32. Arapahoe 4; 33. Conifer 3; 34. Mountain Vista 2
Aurora boys event winner: Discus — Austin Appiah (Rangeview), 157 feet, 8 inches
Girls team scores: 1. Pine Creek 52.5 points; 2. Mullen 49; 3. Arapahoe 35; 4. Cheyenne Central 44.33; 5. Northfield 43; 6. Battle Mountain 39.5; 7. Valor Christian 39; 8. Ralston Valley 38; 9. Denver East 37; 10. RANGEVIEW 34.83; 11. Palisade 27.33; T12. Fountain-Fort Carson 25; T12. Rock Canyon 25; 14. Durango 22; 15. Pomona 20; 16. Laramie 18; T17. Douglas County 17; T17. Poudre 17; 19. Highlands Ranch 16; 20. Ponderosa 14; 21. Dakota Ridge 13; 22. VISTA PEAK 12.5; 23. Arvada West 12; 24. Littleton 9; T25. Riverdale Ridge 8; 25. Castle View 8; T25. Basalt 8; T28. Denver South 6; T28. Thomas Jefferson 6; T28. Mountain Vista 6; T28. Adams City 6; 32. George Washington 5; 33. Central Grand Junction 4; 34. Boulder 3
Stutler Twilight (at Stutler Bowl)
Boys team scores: 1. GRANDVIEW 148.5 points; 2. CHEROKEE TRAIL 80.20; 3. Cherry Creek 72.25; 4. Rocky Mountain 65.70; 5. Niwot 50.70; 6. Palmer Ridge 48.5; 7. Fossil Ridge 42.75; 8. The Classical Academy 40.50; 9. Fort Collins 31; 10. Mountain Vista 29; 11. Chaparral 26.70; 12. Legend 22; 13. EAGLECREST 18.50; 14. Broomfield 8; 15. Spearfish 6; 16. SMOKY HILL 3.75; 17. Monarch 3; 18. Doherty 2
Aurora boys event champions: 100 meter dash — Evan Johnson (Grandview), 10.63 seconds; 200 meter dash — Evan Johnson (Grandview), 21.84 seconds; 110 meter hurdles — Malique Singleton (Grandview), 14.52 seconds; 300 meter hurdles — Malique Singleton (Grandview), 39.19 seconds; 4×100 meter relay — Grandview, 41.26 seconds; 4×200 meter relay — Cherokee Trail, 1 minute, 28.28 seconds; 4×400 meter relay — Cherokee Trail, 3 minutes, 19.62 seconds; 4×800 meter relay — Grandview, 8 minutes, 24.35 seconds; Pole vault — Mateo Munoz (Grandview), 14 feet, 1 inch; Triple jump — Nate Gaye (Cherokee Trail), 45 feet, 8 1/2 inches
Girls team scores: 1. CHEROKEE TRAIL 116.5 points; 2. Niwor 114; 3. Cherry Creek 104.25; 4. GRANDVIEW 67; 5. Fossil Ridge 60; 6. EAGLECREST 56.5; 7. Mountain Vista 35; 8. Palmer Ridge 30.50; 9. Monarch 27; 10. Chaparral 25.5; 11. Rocky Mountain 24.50; 12. The Classical Academy 23.50; 13. Fort Collins 23; 14. Broomfield 17.5; 15. Legend 4.25; T16. SMOKY HILL 3; T16. Doherty 3
Aurora girls event champions: 100 meter dash — Symone Adams (Cherokee Trail), 11.91 seconds; 100 meter hurdles — Gabriella Cunningham (Grandview), 14.58 seconds; 4×100 meter relay — Eaglecrest, 47.97 seconds; 4×200 meter relay — Eaglecrest, 1 minute, 40.73 seconds; Long jump — Kaeli Powe (Cherokee Trail), 18 feet, 7 1/2 inches; Triple jump — Kaeli Powe (Cherokee Trail), 37 feet, 10 1/2 inches