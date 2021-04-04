AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, April 3, 2021:
BOYS SOCCER
Arapahoe 2, Smoky Hill 1
Score by halves:
Arapahoe 1 1 — 2
Smoky Hill 1 0 — 1
Aurora Central 5, Arvada 0
Aurora West College Prep 1, Vista PEAK 0
Score by halves:
Vista PEAK 0 0 — 0
AWCPA 1 0 — 1
Aurora West goal: Say Reh. Aurora West saves: Diego Estrada Garcia (9 shots on goal-9 saves)
Eaglecrest 3, Overland 0
Score by halves:
Eaglecrest 0 3 — 3
Overland 0 0 — 0
Eaglecrest goals: Jayden Brown, Ayush Dhungel, Ian Pullar. Eaglecrest assists: Brown, Mathias Giorgis, Pullar
Mullen 8, Cherokee Trail 0
Score by halves:
Cher. Trail 0 0 — 0
Mullen 3 5 — 8
FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview 5, Smoky Hill 1
GYMNASTICS
Overland Blue 180.875, Elizabeth 178.250, Ponderosa 167.400, Overland Green 158.950
All-Around: 1. Mabry Robinson (Overland Blue) 37.375; 2. Mattea Dolan (Overland Blue) 36.925; 3. Autum Ivester (Overland Blue) 36.025; Vault: 1. Mattea Dolan (Overland Blue) 9.4; T2. Mabry Robinson (Overland Blue) 9.300 (9.300); T2. Monica Robinette (Ponderosa), 9.300 (9.300); T2. Megan Montoya (Elizabeth) 9.300 (9.300); T2. Bethan Breikss (Elizabeth) 9.300 (9.300); Balance beam: 1. Autumn Ivester (Overland Blue) 9.35; 2. Mabry Robinson (Overland Blue) 9.325; 3. Elle Mowbray (Elizabeth) 9.025; Uneven bars: 1. Mattea Dolan (Overland Blue) 9.125; 2. Mabry Robinson (Overland Blue) 8.9; 3. Samantha Davidson (Elizabeth) 8.8; Floor exercise: 1. Mabry Robinson (Overland Blue) 9.85; 2. Autumn Ivester (Overland Blue) 9.75; 3. Mattea Dolan (Overland Blue) 9.575