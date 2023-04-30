AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, April 29, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Arapahoe 6, Eaglecrest 5 (9 inn.)

Score by innings:

Eaglecrest 202 000 001 — 5

Arapahoe 101 200 002 — 6

Eaglecrest hitting: Brayden Stuff 2-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, run; Brayden Harbin 2-4, 2B, RBI; Jose Hernandez 1-2, 2B, Cosme Vera 1-2, RBI; John Rossi 2 runs

Lincoln 8, Gateway 3

Score by innings:

Gateway 200 100 0 — 3

Lincoln 010 214 x — 8

Gateway hitting: Colt Wenzel 2-2, 2B; Dimetrus Baca 1-1, 3B, RBI; Anthony Rubio 1-3, run; David Erazo 1-1, run; Christopher Delatorre RBI

Vista PEAK 8, George Washington 7

Score by innings:

Geo. Washington 000 002 5 — 7

Vista PEAK 102 302 x — 8

WP — Vista PEAK: Brian Herrera (6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 8 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Conner Angelini 2-2, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Brian Herrera 1-2, 2 RBI, run; Anthony Porras 1-3, 2 RBI; Evan Kelly 1-2, 2 runs; Emilio Morales 1-2, 2 runs; Steven Reaux RBI

GIRLS SOCCER

Golden 3, Eaglecrest 1

Score by halves:

Golden 1 2 — 3

Eaglecrest 0 1 — 1

Grandview 4, Rocky Mountain 2

Score by halves

Grandview 1 3 — 4

Rocky Mtn. 1 1 — 2

Grandview goals: Naomi Clark, Madalyn Hopkins, Crystal Sesma, Lexi Yi (GWG). Grandview assists: Clark, Isa Dillenay, Hopkins, Schell. Grandview saves: Jaslin Roybal (8 shots on goal-6 saves)

GIRLS LACROSSE

Chaparral 15, Grandview 5

Cherokee Trail 22, Rangeview 4

Cherokee Trail goals: Aubrey Benton 6, Sage Sorrells 5, Kylee Hayes 3, Kyla Bieker 2, Abigail Shannon 2, Lorelei Gearity, Kyra Shipp, Meghan Stahlberg, Abigail Vanzant. Rangeview goals: Shylin Collins 3, Olivia Meldahl. Cherokee Trail assists: Gearity 3, Vanzant 3, Hayes 2, Sorrells 2, Benton, Bieker, Shannon. Rangeview assist: Collins. Cherokee Trail saves: Josie Shannon (4 shots on goal-2 saves), Sophia Liley (3 shots on goal-1 save). Rangeview saves: Alexis Pettes (30 shots on goal-12 saves), Victoria Yancey (8 shots on goal-4 saves)

GIRLS TENNIS

Class 5A state team tournament (quarterfinals)

Cherry Creek 6, Regis Jesuit 1