AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, April 29, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Grandview 11, Smoky Hill 4

Regis Jesuit 22, Highlands Ranch 5

Sheridan 10, Aurora Central 7

GIRLS SOCCER

Rock Canyon 6, Cherokee Trail 2

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherry Creek 15, Cherokee Trail 8

Eaglecrest 13, Prairie View 8

Northfield 10, Rangeview 3

Regis Jesuit 14, Valor Christian 8

Score by quarters:

Valor Christian  1  2  3  2 —   8

Regis Jesuit       3  6  2  3 — 14

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Regionals

Cherokee Trail def. Cheyenne Mountain 25-23, 25-21, 25-18

Eaglecrest def. Poudre School District 25-14, 25-15, 25-21

Regis Jesuit def. Thornton 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 16-14

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments