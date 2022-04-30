AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, April 29, 2022:
BASEBALL
Grandview 11, Smoky Hill 4
Regis Jesuit 22, Highlands Ranch 5
Sheridan 10, Aurora Central 7
GIRLS SOCCER
Rock Canyon 6, Cherokee Trail 2
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherry Creek 15, Cherokee Trail 8
Eaglecrest 13, Prairie View 8
Northfield 10, Rangeview 3
Regis Jesuit 14, Valor Christian 8
Score by quarters:
Valor Christian 1 2 3 2 — 8
Regis Jesuit 3 6 2 3 — 14
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Regionals
Cherokee Trail def. Cheyenne Mountain 25-23, 25-21, 25-18
Eaglecrest def. Poudre School District 25-14, 25-15, 25-21
Regis Jesuit def. Thornton 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 16-14