AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, April 27, 2023:

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail 10, Overland 0

Cherry Creek 10, Smoky Hill 0

FNE Warriors 20, Rangeview 2

Grandview 15, Eaglecrest 1

Skyview 8, Gateway 3

GIRLS SOCCER

Arapahoe 10, Overland 0

Chaparral 5, Regis Jesuit 4

Grandview 1, Mullen 0

Hinkley 2, Thomas Jefferson 2 (2OT)

Thornton 4, Gateway 2

BOYS LACROSSE

Kent Denver 18, Grandview 9

Regis Jesuit 16, ThunderRidge 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Vista PEAK def. Kennedy 25-7, 25-13, 25-11

Centennial League Challenge

Championship semifinal: Cherokee Trail def. Littleton Public Schools 25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 27-29, 15-9

Championship semifinal: Valor Christian def. Eaglecrest 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17

Consolation semifinal: Grandview def. Overland 21-25, 25-23, 25-27, 25-22, 15-13

GIRLS TENNIS

Class 5A state team tournament (first round)

Regis Jesuit 5, Heritage 2

No. 1 singles — Madison Wei (Regis Jesuit) def. Megan Johnson (Heritage), 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 singles — Abigail Johnson (Heritage) def. Paige Wolf (Regis Jesuit), 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 singles — Ava Antolinez (Heritage) def. Lucia Filippini (Regis Jesuit), 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; No. 1 doubles — Mary Clare Watts/Quinn Binaxas (Regis Jesuit) def. Sidney Mansfield/Ashleigh Olson (Heritage), 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 doubles — Victoria Loftus/Brenna Radebaugh (Regis Jesuit) def. Sophie Jones/Kora Ziegler (Heritage), 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 doubles — Elise Holt/Otilya Martino (Regis Jesuit) def. Regan McKelvie/Lucy O’Hearn (Heritage), 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; No. 4 doubles — Catherine Carolan/Lily Beebe (Regis Jesuit) def. Mary Chilson/Claire Robinson (Heritage), 6-2, 7-5