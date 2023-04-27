AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, April 26, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Chaparral 11, Regis Jesuit 7

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Chaparral 209 000 0 — 11 10 1

Regis Jesuit 100 212 1 — 7 11 5

LP — Regis Jesuit: Jack Carey (2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 11 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Andrew Bell 2-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, run; Brody Chyr 2-4, 2 RBI; Brien Kenny 2-4, HR, RBI, run; Grant Gedrose 2-4, run; Christian Lopez RBI

BOYS LACROSSE

Arapahoe 13, Cherokee Trail 6

Eaglecrest 8, Smoky Hill 5

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 2 0 1 2 — 5

Eaglecrest 2 3 3 0 — 8

Smoky Hill goals: Landon Bailey 2, Cooper Conger, Cody Scott. Eaglecrest goals: Tyson Clark 4, Paxton Beecher, AJ Katagi, Presten Legette, Tanner Neeley

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cherry Creek 16, Grandview 0

Score by halves:

Grandview 0 0 — 0

Cherry Creek 11 5 — 16

Grandview saves: Avery May (29 shots on goal-13 saves)

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Legend def. Regis Jesuit 25-27, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21