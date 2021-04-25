AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, April 24, 2021:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Vista PEAK def. Northglenn 25-6, 25-13, 25-21

Vista PEAK kills: Naveah Lujan 6, Kirsten Anderson 5, Ayden West 5. Vista PEAK serves: Kirsten Anderson 9, Andrea Chavez 4. Vista PEAK digs: Kirsten Anderson 4. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 6, Kirsten Anderson 5.

BOYS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)

Grandview 1, Arvada West 0

Score by halves:

Arvada West  0  0 — 0

Grandview     1  0 — 1

Grandview goal: Matt Dreiling. Grandview assist: Charlie Lucero

GYMNASTICS

Class 5A individual event finals

All-Around: 1. MATTEA DOLAN (OVERLAND) 37.88; 2. MABRY ROBINSON (OVERLAND) 37.8; 3. Isabella Gee (Lakewood) 37.48; 4. Darcy Jew (Broomfield) 37.25; 5. AUTUMN IVESTER (OVERLAND) 37.13; 6. Sophia Pavlidis (Broomfield) 36.58; 7. BAILEY RODRIGUEZ (OVERLAND) 36.13; 8. Kenna Crookham (Mountain Range) 36.08; 9. Gabrielle Hornung (Chatfield) 36.03; 10. Kaedence Laughlin-Jensen (Cherry Creek) 34.93

— Full 5A individual event finals, here

 

