AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, April 23, 2021:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Denver East 14, Vista PEAK 11
Score by quarters:
Denver East 0 0 0 14 — 14
Vista PEAK 0 3 8 0 — 11
Vista PEAK highlights: Jordy Ruiz rushing touchdown; Victor Owens 76 yards rushing; Walter Goodloe 62 yards rushing
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Brighton def. Hinkley 25-17, 25-4, 25-12
Denver South def. Regis Jesuit 25-15, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22
Overland def. Arapahoe 25-22, 25-20, 27-25
Overland kills: Jackie Zapanta 13, Mariah Perez 9, Anjanee Prescott 7. Overland aces: Olivia Lukes 3. Overland blocks: Anjanee Prescott 4. Overland digs: Nesyiah Rodriguez 17, Yesenia Vadillo Herrera 14, Jackie Zapanta 13. Overland assists: Yesenia Vadillo Herrera 35
Vista PEAK def. Rangeview 25-14, 25-14, 25-13
Vista PEAK kills: Joy Aburto 13, Ayden West 7, Kirsten Anderson 6. Vista PEAK aces: Kirsten Anderson 6, Madison Feight 4. Vista PEAK digs: Charli James 10, Breanna Jefferson 5. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 22.