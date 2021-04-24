AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, April 23, 2021:

FOOTBALL

Denver East 14, Vista PEAK 11

Score by quarters:

Denver East  0  0  0  14 — 14

Vista PEAK    0  3  8    0 — 11

Vista PEAK highlights: Jordy Ruiz rushing touchdown; Victor Owens 76 yards rushing; Walter Goodloe 62 yards rushing

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Brighton def. Hinkley 25-17, 25-4, 25-12

Denver South def. Regis Jesuit 25-15, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22

Overland def. Arapahoe 25-22, 25-20, 27-25

Overland kills: Jackie Zapanta 13, Mariah Perez 9, Anjanee Prescott 7. Overland aces: Olivia Lukes 3. Overland blocks: Anjanee Prescott 4. Overland digs: Nesyiah Rodriguez 17, Yesenia Vadillo Herrera 14, Jackie Zapanta 13. Overland assists: Yesenia Vadillo Herrera 35

Vista PEAK def. Rangeview 25-14, 25-14, 25-13

Vista PEAK kills: Joy Aburto 13, Ayden West 7, Kirsten Anderson 6. Vista PEAK aces: Kirsten Anderson 6, Madison Feight 4. Vista PEAK digs: Charli James 10, Breanna Jefferson 5. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 22.

