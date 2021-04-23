AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, April 22, 2021:

FOOTBALL

Gateway 49, Aurora Central 0

Score by quarters:

Aurora Central   0   0  0  0 —   0

Gateway         20  14  8  7 — 49

Gateway highlights: RJ Webster 171 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns; Erick Covington 167 yards passing, passing touchdown, 106 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Herbie Martin III rushing touchdown; Sh’marre Johnson 93 yards receiving, receiving touchdown, interception. Aurora Central highlights: Cai’Reis Curby 70 yards rushing; Simeon Veasley 61 yards rushing; Brian Weatherford interception

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Regis Jesuit def. Vista PEAK 25-13, 25-14, 25-11

Vista PEAK kills: Kirsten Anderson 3, Joy Aburto 2, Breanna Jefferson 2. Vista PEAK blocks: Ayden West 5. Vista PEAK digs: Breanna Jefferson 11, Kirsten Anderson 7. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 5

BOYS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Arvada West 2, Rangeview 1

Score by halves:

Arvada West  1  1 — 2

Rangeview     0  1 — 1

Rangeview goal: Eduardo Garcia Fonseca

Cherry Creek 1, Regis Jesuit 0

Score by halves:

Cherry Creek  0  1 — 1

Regis Jesuit    0  0 — 0

Grandview 3, Denver East 0

Score by halves:

Denver East  0  0 — 0

Grandview     1  2 — 3

Grandview goals: Ben Beckman, Charlie Lucero, Jose Soto. Grandview assist: Conrad Casebolt. Grandview saves: Noah Tsehaye 3

Pine Creek 4, Aurora Central 0

Score by halves:

Aurora Central  0  0 — 0

Pine Creek        2  2 — 4

GYMNASTICS

2021 CLASS 5A STATE GYMNASTICS MEET

Team scores: 1. OVERLAND 185.325 points; 2. Broomfield 184.850; 3. Mountain Range 179.000; 4. Chatfield 175.525; 5. Pomona 174.850; 6. Cherry Creek 169.275

 

