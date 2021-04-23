AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, April 22, 2021:
FOOTBALL
Gateway 49, Aurora Central 0
Score by quarters:
Aurora Central 0 0 0 0 — 0
Gateway 20 14 8 7 — 49
Gateway highlights: RJ Webster 171 yards rushing, 3 rushing touchdowns; Erick Covington 167 yards passing, passing touchdown, 106 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Herbie Martin III rushing touchdown; Sh’marre Johnson 93 yards receiving, receiving touchdown, interception. Aurora Central highlights: Cai’Reis Curby 70 yards rushing; Simeon Veasley 61 yards rushing; Brian Weatherford interception
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Regis Jesuit def. Vista PEAK 25-13, 25-14, 25-11
Vista PEAK kills: Kirsten Anderson 3, Joy Aburto 2, Breanna Jefferson 2. Vista PEAK blocks: Ayden West 5. Vista PEAK digs: Breanna Jefferson 11, Kirsten Anderson 7. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 5
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)
Arvada West 2, Rangeview 1
Score by halves:
Arvada West 1 1 — 2
Rangeview 0 1 — 1
Rangeview goal: Eduardo Garcia Fonseca
Cherry Creek 1, Regis Jesuit 0
Score by halves:
Cherry Creek 0 1 — 1
Regis Jesuit 0 0 — 0
Grandview 3, Denver East 0
Score by halves:
Denver East 0 0 — 0
Grandview 1 2 — 3
Grandview goals: Ben Beckman, Charlie Lucero, Jose Soto. Grandview assist: Conrad Casebolt. Grandview saves: Noah Tsehaye 3
Pine Creek 4, Aurora Central 0
Score by halves:
Aurora Central 0 0 — 0
Pine Creek 2 2 — 4
GYMNASTICS
2021 CLASS 5A STATE GYMNASTICS MEET
Team scores: 1. OVERLAND 185.325 points; 2. Broomfield 184.850; 3. Mountain Range 179.000; 4. Chatfield 175.525; 5. Pomona 174.850; 6. Cherry Creek 169.275