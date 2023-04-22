AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, April 21, 2023:

BASEBALL

Grandview 7, Cherokee Trail 3

Score by innings:

Grandview 004 001 2 — 7

Cher. Trail 000 000 3 — 3

WP — Grandview: Jax Pfister (3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K. LP — Cherokee Trail: Logan Reid (4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). Grandview hitting: Tucker Smock 2-3, 3B, RBI, run; Tanner Pachorek 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Clifford Goldy 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Spenser Smock 2-4, run. Cherokee Trail hitting: Brody Ceyrolles 2-2, RBI, run; Tommy Munch 2-4; Akoi Burton 1-4, 3B, RBI, run

Northfield 10, Rangeview 0

Score by innings:

Rangeview 000 000 — 0

Northfield 002 242 — 10

Regis Jesuit 12, Heritage 2

Score by innings:

Regis Jesuit 002 032 5 — 12

Heritage 000 020 0 — 2

WP — Regis Jesuit: Liam Mosley (4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Grant Gedrose 4-5, RBI, run; Andrew Bell 2-2, 3B, run; Christian Lopez 2-4, 3 runs; John May 2-4, 2B, RBI; Jace Filleman 1-1, HR, 2 RBI, run; Brien Kenny 1-3, 2B, 3 RBI, run

Vista PEAK 10, Lincoln 3

Score by innings:

Vista PEAK 130 312 0 — 10 12 3

Lincoln 000 021 0 — 3 4 4

WP — Vista PEAK: Abel Salinas (6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Conner Angelini 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, run; Brian Herrera 2-4, 2B, RBI, 3 runs; Anthony Porras 2-5, 2B, RBI, run; Evan Kelly, Steven Reaux and Ezra Wise RBI

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail 15, Denver East 14

Denver South 16, Grandview 7

Douglas County 7, Eaglecrest 6

Rangeview 5, Palmer 4 (3OT)

GIRLS LACROSSE

Denver South 22, Cherokee Trail 8