AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, April 21, 2021:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Brighton def. Vista PEAK 25-16, 24-26, 25-17, 25-18
Cherokee Trail def. Overland 25-14, 25-12, 25-10
Cherry Creek def. Eaglecrest 25-11, 25-14, 23-25, 26-28, 15-7
Grandview def. Mullen 25-9, 25-18, 25-16
FIELD HOCKEY
Denver East 2, Grandview 1
Regis Jesuit 8, St. Mary’s Academy 1
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 3 5 — 8
St. Mary’s Acad. 0 1 — 1