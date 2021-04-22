AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, April 21, 2021:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Brighton def. Vista PEAK 25-16, 24-26, 25-17, 25-18

Cherokee Trail def. Overland 25-14, 25-12, 25-10

Cherry Creek def. Eaglecrest 25-11, 25-14, 23-25, 26-28, 15-7

Grandview def. Mullen 25-9, 25-18, 25-16

FIELD HOCKEY

Denver East 2, Grandview 1

Regis Jesuit 8, St. Mary’s Academy 1

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit        3  5 — 8

St. Mary’s Acad.  0  1 — 1

