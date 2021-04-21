AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, April 20, 2021:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Brighton def. Vista PEAK 25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 23-25, 15-9
Vista PEAK kills: Joy Aburto 22, Kirsten Anderson 14, Ayden West 8. Vista PEAK aces: Andrea Chavez 5, Joy Aburto 4. Vista PEAK blocks: Joy Aburto 4, Marissa King 3, Ayden West 3. Vista PEAK digs: Charlie James 16, Breanna Jefferson 11. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 40
Cherokee Trail def. Mullen 25-15, 25-14, 25-10
Cherry Creek def. Grandview 25-15, 13-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-6
Eaglecrest def. Arapahoe 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 15-9
Overland def. Smoky Hill 25-23, 25-15, 25-15
Overland kills: Anjanee Prescott 13, Mariah Perez 7, Olivia Lukes 6. Overland aces: Olivia Lukes 3. Overland blocks: Anjanee Prescott 3. Overland digs: Jackie Zapanta 13, Nesyiah Rodriguez 12. Overland assists: Yesenia Vadillo Herrera 32
Prairie View def. Hinkley 3-1
FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview 2, Denver East 0
Grandview goals: Elise Euler 2