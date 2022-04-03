AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, April 2, 2022:
BASEBALL
Dakota Ridge 7, Eaglecrest 6 (8 inn.)
Score by innings:
Eaglecrest 101 003 10 — 6
Dakota Ridge 401 000 11 — 7
LP — Eaglecrest: Connor Brennan (4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). Eaglecrest hitting: John Rossi 3-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 2 runs, 2 SBs; Jackson Bryant 2-4, 2B, RBI; Brayden Harbin 2-4, 2B; Logan Glueckert 1-2, 2B, run
Englewood 12, Gateway 1 (5 inn.)
Score by innings:
Gateway 001 00 — 1
Englewood 723 0x — 12
Grandview 11, Boulder 1 (5 inn.)
Score by innings:
Boulder 000 01 — 1
Grandview 430 22 — 11
Highlands Ranch 3, Overland 0
Score by innings:
Overland 000 000 0 — 0
High. Ranch 100 002 x — 3
LP — Overland: Connor Geiss (6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K). Overland hitting: Diego Gonzales 1-2, 2B; Niko Gonzales 1-3, 2B; Connor Bass 1-3; Daniel Bejerano 1-3
Legacy 7, Regis Jesuit 6
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Legacy 110 030 2 — 7 9 7
Regis Jesuit 201 000 3 — 6 6 1
Pueblo Central 16, Rangeview 1
Score by innings:
Pueblo Central 642 04 — 16
Rangeview 000 10 — 1
Rangeview hitting: Yahir Estrada 1-2; Hudson Gibbens 1-2
Cherokee Trail 6, Ralston Valley 3
Score by innings:
Ralston Valley 000 201 0 — 3
Cherokee Trail 010 005 x — 6
WP — Cherokee Trail: Dylan Hommes (1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). Cherokee Trail hitting: Brett Barber 2-4; Andrew Godfrey 1-1, 2 RBI; Logan Reid 1-3, RBI, run; Kaelen Bing RBI, run; Nick Barber RBI
Regis Jesuit 15, Lakewood 4
Score by innings:
Regis Jesuit 420 301 5 — 15
Lakewood 004 000 0 — 4
WP — Regis Jesuit: Hayden Moore (4 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Isaac Wachsmann 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, run; Andrew Bell 2-4, 3B, HR, RBI, run; Dallas Macias 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Charlie Rogan 2-4, 2B, HR, RBI, run; Nate McHugh 2-3, RBI; Jack Hutchens 2-4, 2B, 2 runs; Ben Gonzalez HR, 2 RBI, run
Vista PEAK 6, The Academy 5
Score by innings (r-h-e):
The Academy 130 000 1 — 5 12 4
Vista PEAK 020 101 2 — 6 11 0
WP — Vista PEAK: Brian Herrera (1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K). Vista PEAK hitting: Brian Herrera 2-3, 2 RBI; Brody Severin 3-4, 2 2B, RBI, run; Trey Gray 2-4, 2B, 3B, RBI; run; Andres May RBI, run
GIRLS SOCCER
Eaglecrest 4, Liberty 1
Score by halves:
Eaglecrest 3 1 — 4
Liberty 1 0 — 1
Eaglecrest goals: Favour Akpokiere 2, Katie Edwards, Haley Esser
Grandview 1, Mountain View 0
Score by halves:
Mtn. Vista 0 0 — 0
Grandview 1 0 — 1
Grandview goal: Naomi Clark. Grandview assist: Alexis Robinson. Grandview saves: Jordan Nytes (7 shots on goal-7 saves)
Overland 4, Aurora Central 1
ThunderRidge 7, Smoky Hill 0
Score by halves:
Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0
ThunderRidge 3 4 — 7
TRACK & FIELD
Aurora City Championships (at APS Stadium)
Boys team scores: 1. Grandview 188.35 points; 2. Cherokee Trail 168.85; 3. Rangeview 119.85; 4. Regis Jesuit 73.71; 5. Eaglecrest 59.35; 6. Smoky Hill 35.85; 7. Vista PEAK 30; 8. Overland 16; 9. Aurora Central 5; 10. Hinkley 3; 11. Gateway 1
Boys event city champions: 4×800 meter relay — 1. Cherokee Trail, 8 minutes, 34.87 seconds; 110 meter hurdles — 1. Malique Singleton (Grandview), 14.74 seconds; 100 meter dash — 1 . Lawson Douglas (Regis Jesuit), 11.24 seconds; 4×200 meter relay — 1. Eaglecrest, 1 minute, 30.39 seconds; 1,600 meter run — 1. Reuben Holness (Cherokee Trail), 4 minutes, 28.39 seconds; 4×100 meter relay — 1. Grandview (Luke Trinrud, David Maldonado, Charlie Dick, Evan Johnson), 42.45 seconds; 400 meter dash — 1. Bryce McCutcheon (Rangeview), 50.61 seconds; 300 meter hurdles — 1. Malique Singleton (Grandview), 41.21 seconds; 800 meter run — 1. Evan Armstrong (Cherokee Trail), 2 minutes, 0.47 seconds; 200 meter dash — 1. D’Andre Barnes (Regis Jesuit), 22.20 seconds; 3,200 meter run — 1. Brady Smith (Cherokee Trail), 10 minutes, 10.66 seconds; 4×400 meter relay — 1. Grandview (Tanner Lippold, Malique Singleton, Wyatt Walker, Conrad Casebolt), 3 minutes, 30.77 seconds; Long jump — 1. Kahden Rullo (Grandview), 21 feet, 1 inch; High jump — 1. Zane Cole (Grandview), 6 feet, 4 inches; Pole vault — 1. Rylen Lippelt (Grandview), 12 feet; Triple jump — 1. Leland Smith (Rangeview), 42 feet, 6 3/4 inches; Discus — 1. Austin Appiah (Rangeview), 161 feet, 1 inch; Shot put — 1. Nathan Hunholz (Vista PEAK), 44 feet, 6 inches
Girls team scores: 1. Cherokee Trail 158.50 points; 2. Grandview 130; 3. Regis Jesuit 106; T4. Rangeview 82; T4. Vista PEAK 82; 6. Eaglecrest 63; 7. Hinkley 32; 8. Smoky Hill 27.5; 9. Aurora Central 7; T10. Gateway 4; T10. Overland 4
Girls event city champions: 800 sprint medley relay — 1. Vista PEAK (Eianna Jackson, Amaya Rogers, Jaila Turner, Grace Dow), 1 minute, 57.18 seconds; 4×800 meter relay — 1. Regis Jesuit (Jo Collins, Erika Danzer, Evan Harlan, Kylie Martin), 10 minutes, 19.72 econds; 100 meter hurdles — 1. Fabiola Belibi (Regis Jesuit), 14.63 seconds; 100 meter dash — 1. Symone Adams (Cherokee Trail), 12.15 seconds; 4×200 meter relay — 1. Vista PEAK (Averi Williams, Jaila Turner, Kendall McCoy, Mariah Norris), 1 minute, 47.53 seconds; 1,600 meter run — 1. Jo Collins (Regis Jesuit), 5 minutes, 30.57 seconds; 4×100 meter relay — 1. Cherokee Trail, 49.88 seconds; 400 meter dash — 1. Ava Robinson (Grandview), 58.81 seconds; 300 meter hurdles — 1. Kendall McCoy (Vista PEAK), 48.11 seconds; 800 meter run — 1. Mckenna Mazeski (Cherokee Trail), 2 minutes, 26.79 seconds; 200 meter dash — 1. Symone Adams (Cherokee Trail), 25.21 seconds; 3,200 meter run — 1. Erika Danzer (Regis Jesuit), 12 minutes, 34.03 seconds; 4×400 meter relay — 1. Cherokee Trail, 4 minutes, 15.76 seconds; Long jump — 1. Fabiola Belibi (Regis Jesuit), 19 feet, 1 inch; High jump — 1. Dallis Robinson (Grandview), 5 feet, 2 inches; Pole vault — 1. Sydnie Bernard (Cherokee Trail), 9 feet, 6 inches; Triple jump — 1. Natalie Rue (Cherokee Trail), 36 feet, 1/4 inch; Discus — 1. Grace Solarin (Rangeview), 114 feet, 4 inches; Shot put — 1. Mikenzie Jones (Vista PEAK), 36 feet, 10 1/2 inches
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherokee Trail 11, Evergreen 2
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 4 2 3 2 — 11
Evergreen 0 0 1 1 — 2
GIRLS LACROSSE
Holy Family 23, Rangeview 4
Score by halves:
Holy Family 12 11 — 23
Rangeview 2 2 — 4
Rangeview goals: Shylin Collins 2, Isabel Melendez 2. Rangeview saves: Alexis Pettes (35 shots on goal-12 saves)
Pine Creek 20, Overland 0
Thompson Valley 17, Eaglecrest 6
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Bear Creek def. Cherokee Trail 23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 23-25, 15-13
Fort Lupton def. Vista PEAK 21-25, 18-25, 25-17, 27-23, 17-15
Vista PEAK kills: Matthew Valdez 10, Tristan Rowley 9, Nicholas Tapparo 6, Kaiyan Ivey 4, Tokahegli Saenz 2. Vista PEAK aces: Kaiyan Ivey 3, Matthew Valdez 3. Vista PEAK blocks: Tristan Rowley 5. Vista PEAK digs: Ian Lozano 13. Vista PEAK assists: Kaiyan Ivey 13, Tokahegli Saenz 12
Mountain Vista Tournament
Cherry Creek def. Grandview 25-17, 25-19
Cherry Creek def. Regis Jesuit 25-15, 25-16
Regis Jesuit kills: Tristan Christofferson 11, Logan Henry 2, Jackson Perez 2. Regis Jesuit blocks: Tristan Christofferson 3. Regis Jesuit digs: Ben Jeffords 11, Max Raabe 5. Regis Jesuit assists: Ben Jeffords 5
Grandview def. Westminster 22-25, 25-21, 15-11
Poudre def. Grandview 25-20, 25-20
Regis Jesuit def. Grandview 25-16, 25-14
Regis Jesuit kills: Logan Henry 7, Tristan Christofferson 6, Ben Jeffords 3, Jackson Perez 3, Asante Siew 2, Dirk Morley, Bart Spriester. Regis Jesuit aces: Jackson Perez 3. Regis Jesuit blocks: Logan Henry 4, Makuei Majok 3. Regis Jesuit digs: Jackson Perez 8, Ben Jeffords 6, Asante Siew 6. Regis Jesuit assists: Ben Jeffords 12
Regis Jesuit def. Westminster 25-20, 25-17
Regis Jesuit kills: Logan Henry 8, Tristan Christofferson 6, Bart Spriester 4, Makuei Majok 3, Jackson Perez 3. Regis Jesuit digs: Tristan Christofferson 4, Jackson Perez 4, Max Raabe 4. Regis Jesuit assists: Ben Jeffords 20