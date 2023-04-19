AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, April 18, 2023:

BASEBALL

Arapahoe 9, Smoky Hill 1

Cherokee Trail 11, Eaglecrest 5

Cherry Creek 14, Overland 4

Gateway 15, Thornton 8

Grandview 10, Mullen 6

Vista PEAK 15, Denver West 3

GIRLS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail 2, Mullen 0

Cherry Creek 3, Grandview 1

Rangeview 4, Hinkley 0

Regis Jesuit 3, Legend 0

Smoky Hill 10, Overland 0

BOYS LACROSSE

Rangeview 6, Clear Creek 4

Regis Jesuit 11, Rock Canyon 4

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail def. Grandview 25-20, 25-22, 25-23

Hinkley def. Thomas Jefferson 25-8, 25-20, 25-13

Regis Groff def. Rangeview 25-14, 25-16, 27-25

Regis Jesuit def. Highlands Ranch 25-10, 25-15, 25-17

Valor Christian def. Eaglecrest 17-25, 25-19, 12-25, 25-10, 15-12

GIRLS TENNIS

Vista PEAK 5, Rangeview 2