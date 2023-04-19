AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, April 18, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Arapahoe 9, Smoky Hill 1
Cherokee Trail 11, Eaglecrest 5
Cherry Creek 14, Overland 4
Gateway 15, Thornton 8
Grandview 10, Mullen 6
Vista PEAK 15, Denver West 3
GIRLS SOCCER
Cherokee Trail 2, Mullen 0
Cherry Creek 3, Grandview 1
Rangeview 4, Hinkley 0
Regis Jesuit 3, Legend 0
Smoky Hill 10, Overland 0
BOYS LACROSSE
Rangeview 6, Clear Creek 4
Regis Jesuit 11, Rock Canyon 4
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Cherokee Trail def. Grandview 25-20, 25-22, 25-23
Hinkley def. Thomas Jefferson 25-8, 25-20, 25-13
Regis Groff def. Rangeview 25-14, 25-16, 27-25
Regis Jesuit def. Highlands Ranch 25-10, 25-15, 25-17
Valor Christian def. Eaglecrest 17-25, 25-19, 12-25, 25-10, 15-12
GIRLS TENNIS
Vista PEAK 5, Rangeview 2