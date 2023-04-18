AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, April 17, 2023:
BASEBALL
Cherokee Trail 8, Dakota Ridge 6
Regis Jesuit 3, Douglas County 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Aurora Central 3, Alameda 2
Gateway 6, Manual 0
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherokee Trail 18, Grandview 9
Lewis-Palmer 15, Smoky Hill 3
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cherokee Trail 17, Grandview 16
Heritage 21, Overland 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Highlands Ranch 6, Vista PEAK 1