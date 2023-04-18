AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, April 17, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail 8, Dakota Ridge 6

Regis Jesuit 3, Douglas County 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Aurora Central 3, Alameda 2

Gateway 6, Manual 0

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail 18, Grandview 9

Lewis-Palmer 15, Smoky Hill 3

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail 17, Grandview 16

Heritage 21, Overland 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Highlands Ranch 6, Vista PEAK 1