AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, April 17, 2021:
FOOTBALL
Denver South 18, Vista PEAK 15
Score by quarters:
Denver South 0 6 0 12 — 18
Vista PEAK 8 0 0 7 — 15
Vista PEAK highlights: Ja’Derris Carr rushing touchdown; Jordy Ruiz passing touchdown; Anthony Sotelo-Lares receiving touchdown
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Rangeview def. Adams City 25-13, 25-15, 25-21
BOYS SOCCER
Fort Lupton 4, Aurora Central 2
Score by halves:
Aur. Central 0 2 — 2
Fort Lupton 2 2 — 4
Rangeview 7, Westminster 0
Score by halves:
Westminster 0 0 — 0
Rangeview 1 6 — 7
Rangeview goals: Eric Cerna 2, Alexis Salas 2, Ismael Dembele, John Norsen, Alex Tapparo. Rangeview assists: Christian Valdez 2, Cerna, Bernardo Barbosa Estrada, Tapparo. Rangeview saves: Julian Fierro 2
Centennial League Tournament
Championship: Grandview 2, Mullen 0
Score by halves:
Mullen 0 0 — 0
Grandview 0 2 — 2
FIELD HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 6, Grandview 0
Score by quarters:
Grandview 0 0 0 0 — 0
Cherry Creek 6 0 0 0 — 6