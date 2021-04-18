AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, April 17, 2021:

FOOTBALL

Denver South 18, Vista PEAK 15

Score by quarters:

Denver South  0  6  0  12 — 18

Vista PEAK      8   0  0  7 — 15

Vista PEAK highlights: Ja’Derris Carr rushing touchdown; Jordy Ruiz passing touchdown; Anthony Sotelo-Lares receiving touchdown

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Rangeview def. Adams City 25-13, 25-15, 25-21

BOYS SOCCER

Fort Lupton 4, Aurora Central 2

Score by halves:

Aur. Central  0  2 — 2

Fort Lupton   2  2 — 4

Rangeview 7, Westminster 0

Score by halves:

Westminster  0  0 — 0

Rangeview     1  6 — 7

Rangeview goals: Eric Cerna 2, Alexis Salas 2, Ismael Dembele, John Norsen, Alex Tapparo. Rangeview assists: Christian Valdez 2, Cerna, Bernardo Barbosa Estrada, Tapparo. Rangeview saves: Julian Fierro 2

Centennial League Tournament

Championship: Grandview 2, Mullen 0

Score by halves:

Mullen        0  0 — 0

Grandview  0  2 — 2

FIELD HOCKEY

Cherry Creek 6, Grandview 0

Score by quarters:

Grandview     0  0  0  0 — 0

Cherry Creek  6  0  0  0 — 6

