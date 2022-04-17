AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, April 16, 2022:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Smoky Hill 3, Arapahoe 2
BOYS SWIMMING
Smoky Hill Invitational
Team scores: 1. SMOKY HILL 804.5 points; 2. Heritage 665.5; 3. CHEROKEE TRAIL 518; 4. Columbine 460; 5. Chatfield 411; 6. George Washington 402; 7. Ponderosa 372; 8. Mullen 364; 9. Douglas County 308; 10. Denver East 285; 11. Smoky Hill Red 233; 12. Smoky Hill Green 102; 13. OVERLAND 66