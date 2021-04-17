AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, April 16, 2021:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Arapahoe def. Smoky Hill 25-8, 25-21, 25-14
Grandview def. Arapahoe 25-10, 25-7, 25-15
Grandview kills: Addison O’Grady 7, Emerson Deferme 6, Maya Deferme 6. Grandview aces: Brenna Kelly 4. Grandview blocks: Isabel Bennett 6, Addison O’Grady 5. Grandview digs: Brenna Kelly 10. Grandview assists: Maya Deferme 20
Hinkley def. Northglenn 25-16, 21-25, 25-14, 25-12
Vista PEAK def. Westminster 25-15, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18
BOYS SOCCER
Adams City 3, Vista PEAK 1
Score by halves:
Vista PEAK 1 0 — 1
Vista PEAK 1 2 — 3
Rangeview 4, Hinkley 0
Score by halves:
Hinkley 0 0 — 0
Rangeview 2 2 — 4
Rangeview goals: Eric Cerna 2, Alex Tapparo 2
Centennial League Tournament
Fifth-place game: Overland 5, Cherokee Trail 1
Score by halves:
Cher. Trail 0 1 — 1
Overland 2 3 — 5
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit 2, Dakota Ridge 0
Score by halves:
Dakota Ridge 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit 2 0 — 2