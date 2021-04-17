AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, April 16, 2021:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Arapahoe def. Smoky Hill 25-8, 25-21, 25-14

Grandview def. Arapahoe 25-10, 25-7, 25-15

Grandview kills: Addison O’Grady 7, Emerson Deferme 6, Maya Deferme 6. Grandview aces: Brenna Kelly 4. Grandview blocks: Isabel Bennett 6, Addison O’Grady 5. Grandview digs: Brenna Kelly 10. Grandview assists: Maya Deferme 20

Hinkley def. Northglenn 25-16, 21-25, 25-14, 25-12

Vista PEAK def. Westminster 25-15, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18

BOYS SOCCER

Adams City 3, Vista PEAK 1

Score by halves:

Vista PEAK  1  0 — 1

Vista PEAK  1  2 — 3

Rangeview 4, Hinkley 0

Score by halves:

Hinkley       0  0 — 0

Rangeview  2  2 — 4

Rangeview goals: Eric Cerna 2, Alex Tapparo 2

Centennial League Tournament

Fifth-place game: Overland 5, Cherokee Trail 1

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail  0  1 — 1

Overland    2  3 — 5

FIELD HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 2, Dakota Ridge 0

Score by halves:

Dakota Ridge  0  0 — 0

Regis Jesuit    2  0 — 2

