AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, April 15, 2022:

BASEBALL

Rangeview 11, Adams City 1

Score by innings:

Adams City  010 00 —  1

Rangeview  340 13 — 11

WP — Rangeview: Ben Willer (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K). Rangeview hitting: Yahir Estrada 3-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI, run; Ben Willer 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Sebastian Heredia 2-3, 2 runs; Hudsen Gibbens 3-4, 3 runs; Tyler Brining RBI

GIRLS SOCCER

Douglas County 7, Smoky Hill 1

BOYS LACROSSE

Lewis-Palmer 17, Smoky Hill 5

Rangeview 13, Littleton 2

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

D’Evelyn def. Overland 25-18, 27-25, 25-13

