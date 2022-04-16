AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, April 15, 2022:
BASEBALL
Rangeview 11, Adams City 1
Score by innings:
Adams City 010 00 — 1
Rangeview 340 13 — 11
WP — Rangeview: Ben Willer (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K). Rangeview hitting: Yahir Estrada 3-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI, run; Ben Willer 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Sebastian Heredia 2-3, 2 runs; Hudsen Gibbens 3-4, 3 runs; Tyler Brining RBI
GIRLS SOCCER
Douglas County 7, Smoky Hill 1
BOYS LACROSSE
Lewis-Palmer 17, Smoky Hill 5
Rangeview 13, Littleton 2
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
D’Evelyn def. Overland 25-18, 27-25, 25-13