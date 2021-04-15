AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, April 14, 2021:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Castle View def. Regis Jesuit 17-25, 25-19, 25-11

Cherokee Trail def. Arapahoe 25-14, 25-16, 25-19

Cherokee Trail def. Arapahoe 25-14, 28-30, 25-10, 25-4

Eaglecrest def. Mullen 22-25, 25-22, 25-11, 32-30

Regis Jesuit def. Douglas County 2-1

BOYS SOCCER

Rangeview 5, Bear Creek 0

Rangeview goals: Ivan Serrano Martinez 3, Alexis Cerna, Eric Cerna

Regis Jesuit 4, Highlands Ranch 0

Score by halves:

High. Ranch  0  0 — 0

Regis Jesuit   1  3 — 4

Centennial League Tournament

Championship semifinal: Grandview 1, Arapahoe 0

Score by halves:

Arapahoe   0  0 — 0

Grandview  0  1 — 1

Grandview goal: Jose Soto

Consolation semifinal: Cherokee Trail 2, Eaglecrest 1 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail  1  0  0  1 — 2

Eaglecrest  0  1  0  0 — 1

Cherokee Trail goals: Josh Belzer, Jayden Roque. Eaglecrest goal: Andy Pintea

Consolation semifinal: Overland 7, Smoky Hill 3

 

