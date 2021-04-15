AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, April 14, 2021:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Castle View def. Regis Jesuit 17-25, 25-19, 25-11
Cherokee Trail def. Arapahoe 25-14, 25-16, 25-19
Cherokee Trail def. Arapahoe 25-14, 28-30, 25-10, 25-4
Eaglecrest def. Mullen 22-25, 25-22, 25-11, 32-30
Regis Jesuit def. Douglas County 2-1
BOYS SOCCER
Rangeview 5, Bear Creek 0
Rangeview goals: Ivan Serrano Martinez 3, Alexis Cerna, Eric Cerna
Regis Jesuit 4, Highlands Ranch 0
Score by halves:
High. Ranch 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit 1 3 — 4
Centennial League Tournament
Championship semifinal: Grandview 1, Arapahoe 0
Score by halves:
Arapahoe 0 0 — 0
Grandview 0 1 — 1
Grandview goal: Jose Soto
Consolation semifinal: Cherokee Trail 2, Eaglecrest 1 (2OT)
Score by halves:
Cher. Trail 1 0 0 1 — 2
Eaglecrest 0 1 0 0 — 1
Cherokee Trail goals: Josh Belzer, Jayden Roque. Eaglecrest goal: Andy Pintea
Consolation semifinal: Overland 7, Smoky Hill 3