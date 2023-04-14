AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, April 13, 2023:

BASEBALL

Bear Creek 12, Rangeview 7

Cherokee Trail 14, Smoky Hill 4

Eaglecrest 13, Overland 0

Gateway 22, Jefferson 7

Grandview 11, Arapahoe 4

Highlands Ranch 10, Vista PEAK 0

Regis Jesuit 6, Valor Christian 4

GIRLS SOCCER

Chaparral 7, Vista PEAK 0

Cherry Creek 4, Eaglecrest 1

Denver South 4, Rangeview 0

Grandview 10, Overland 0

Rock Canyon 3, Regis Jesuit 1

Skyview 4, Gateway 0

BOYS LACROSSE

Kent Denver 14, Cherokee Trail 12

GIRLS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit 11, Loyola Academy 10

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bear Creek def. Regis Jesuit 25-21, 25-20, 25-21

Cherokee Trail def. Littleton Public Schools 25-15, 25-18, 25-13

Denver East def. Rangeview 25-19, 25-14, 25-16

Eaglecrest def. Mullen 3-0

Grandview def. Overland 19-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17

Regis Groff def. Hinkley 25-22, 25-15, 25-9

Vista PEAK def. Gateway 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 22-25, 15-12