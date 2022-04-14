AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, April 13, 2022:
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherokee Trail 10, Arapahoe 9 (OT)
Score by quarters:
Arapahoe 3 4 2 0 0 — 9
Cher. Trail 1 3 2 3 1 — 10
Pine Creek 15, Eaglecrest 3
GIRLS LACROSSE
Valor Christian 9, Regis Jesuit 7
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 4 3 — 7
Valor Christian 5 4 — 9
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Bear Creek 3, Regis Jesuit 1
DSST: College View 3, Hinkley 2
Regis Groff 3, Gateway 1