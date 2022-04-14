AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, April 13, 2022:

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail 10, Arapahoe 9 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe  3  4  2  0  0 —   9

Cher. Trail  1  3  2  3  1 — 10

Pine Creek 15, Eaglecrest 3

GIRLS LACROSSE

Valor Christian 9, Regis Jesuit 7

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit      4  3 — 7

Valor Christian  5  4 — 9

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bear Creek 3, Regis Jesuit 1

DSST: College View 3, Hinkley 2

Regis Groff 3, Gateway 1

 

