AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, April 13, 2022:

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail 10, Arapahoe 9 (OT)

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 3 4 2 0 0 — 9

Cher. Trail 1 3 2 3 1 — 10

Pine Creek 15, Eaglecrest 3

GIRLS LACROSSE

Valor Christian 9, Regis Jesuit 7

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 4 3 — 7

Valor Christian 5 4 — 9

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bear Creek 3, Regis Jesuit 1

DSST: College View 3, Hinkley 2

Regis Groff 3, Gateway 1