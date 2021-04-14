AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, April 13, 2021:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Arapahoe def. Overland 21-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-13

Cherokee Trail def. Eaglecrest 25-12, 25-17, 25-15

Grandview def. Smoky Hill 25-12, 25-9, 25-13

Vista PEAK def. Prairie View 25-22, 24-26, 25-12, 25-13

Vista PEAK kills: Joy Aburto 13, Kirsten Anderson 13. Vista PEAK aces: Kirsten Anderson 3. Vista PEAK blocks: Joy Aburto 7, Ayden West 4. Vista PEAK digs: Joy Aburto 11, Breanna Jefferson 10. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 37

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 6, Thornton 0

Score by halves:

Thornton     0  0 — 0

Aur. Central  3  3 — 6

Aurora Central goals: Felipe Hernandez, Isaac Herrera, Bertram Ishimwe, Diego Mendoza, Jean Nishirimbere, Clever Sibomana. Aurora Central assists: Ivan Castro, Darwin Leiva, Paccy Ngabo, Sibomana, Kevin Vincente

Regis Jesuit 6, Douglas County 0

Score by halves:

Douglas Co.  0  0 — 0

Regis Jesuit  4  2 — 6

Centennial League Tournament

Cherry Creek 3, Overland 1

Grandview 3, Cherokee Trail 0

Score by halves:

Cher. Trail   0  0 — 0

Grandview   1  2 — 3

Mullen 5, Smoky Hill 2

