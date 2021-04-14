AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Tuesday, April 13, 2021:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Arapahoe def. Overland 21-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-13
Cherokee Trail def. Eaglecrest 25-12, 25-17, 25-15
Grandview def. Smoky Hill 25-12, 25-9, 25-13
Vista PEAK def. Prairie View 25-22, 24-26, 25-12, 25-13
Vista PEAK kills: Joy Aburto 13, Kirsten Anderson 13. Vista PEAK aces: Kirsten Anderson 3. Vista PEAK blocks: Joy Aburto 7, Ayden West 4. Vista PEAK digs: Joy Aburto 11, Breanna Jefferson 10. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 37
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central 6, Thornton 0
Score by halves:
Thornton 0 0 — 0
Aur. Central 3 3 — 6
Aurora Central goals: Felipe Hernandez, Isaac Herrera, Bertram Ishimwe, Diego Mendoza, Jean Nishirimbere, Clever Sibomana. Aurora Central assists: Ivan Castro, Darwin Leiva, Paccy Ngabo, Sibomana, Kevin Vincente
Regis Jesuit 6, Douglas County 0
Score by halves:
Douglas Co. 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit 4 2 — 6
Centennial League Tournament
Cherry Creek 3, Overland 1
Grandview 3, Cherokee Trail 0
Score by halves:
Cher. Trail 0 0 — 0
Grandview 1 2 — 3
Mullen 5, Smoky Hill 2