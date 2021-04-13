AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, April 12, 2021:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Grandview def. Overland 25-12, 25-19, 25-11

Overland kills: Mariah Perez 4, Anjanee Prescott 4. Overland blocks: Mariah Perez 2. Overland digs: Yesenia Vadillo Herrera 8, Jackie Zapanta 7. Overland assists: Yesenia Vadillo Herrera 18

BOYS SOCCER

Hinkley 1, Vista PEAK 0

Hinkley goal: Antonio Lopez. Hinkley saves: Hector Velez 3

Rangeview 1, Gateway 0 (OT)

Score by halves:

Gateway    0  0  0 — 0

Rangeview  0  0  1 — 1

Rangeview goal: Alberto Luevano. Rangeview assist: Alexis Salas

FIELD HOCKEY

Denver East 4, Smoky Hill 1

Grandview 5, Cheyenne Mountain 0

Grandview goals: Elise Euler 2, Amelia Henning 2, Meghan Weiss. Grandview assists: Euler, Sanjana Kumpati. Grandview saves: Katie Shepherd 5

