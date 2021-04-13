AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, April 12, 2021:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Grandview def. Overland 25-12, 25-19, 25-11
Overland kills: Mariah Perez 4, Anjanee Prescott 4. Overland blocks: Mariah Perez 2. Overland digs: Yesenia Vadillo Herrera 8, Jackie Zapanta 7. Overland assists: Yesenia Vadillo Herrera 18
BOYS SOCCER
Hinkley 1, Vista PEAK 0
Hinkley goal: Antonio Lopez. Hinkley saves: Hector Velez 3
Rangeview 1, Gateway 0 (OT)
Score by halves:
Gateway 0 0 0 — 0
Rangeview 0 0 1 — 1
Rangeview goal: Alberto Luevano. Rangeview assist: Alexis Salas
FIELD HOCKEY
Denver East 4, Smoky Hill 1
Grandview 5, Cheyenne Mountain 0
Grandview goals: Elise Euler 2, Amelia Henning 2, Meghan Weiss. Grandview assists: Euler, Sanjana Kumpati. Grandview saves: Katie Shepherd 5