AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, April 11, 2022:
BASEBALL
Eaglecrest 13, Fruita Monument 0
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Fruita Mon. 000 00 — 0 2 4
Eaglecrest 364 0x — 13 12 1
WP — Eaglecrest: Connor Brennan (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 7 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Anthony Hernandez 3-3, 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 2 runs; Jackson Bryant 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; John Rossi 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs, 2 SBs; Garth Morgan 2-2; Logan Glueckert and Brayden Stufft 2 runs
GIRLS SOCCER
Thomas Jefferson 4, Hinkley 1
Score by halves:
Hinkley 1 0 — 1
Th. Jefferson 0 4 — 4
BOYS LACROSSE
Castle View 14, Eaglecrest 0
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 0 0 0 0 — 0
Castle View 7 6 1 0 — 14
Cherokee Trail 25, Palmer 1
Denver North 8, Smoky Hill 6
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 2 1 2 1 — 6
Denver North 3 2 2 1 — 8
Smoky Hill goals: Dylan Manoliu-Fridlund 2, Brady Smith 2, Landon Bailey, Tanner Shulla. Smoky Hill assists: Smith 2, Manoliu-Fridlund. Smoky Hill saves: Greg Atencio (18 shots on goal-10 saves)
GIRLS LACROSSE
Regis Jesuit 18, Kent Denver 6
Score by halves:
Kent Denver 5 1 — 6
Regis Jesuit 10 8 — 18
Regis Jesuit goals: Ellie Johnson 3, Carly Kennedy 3, Elsa Pater 3, Phoebe Rogala 3, London Bachelet 2, Emily Bradac 2, Maddy Jokerst, Ava Rogala. Regis Jesuit assists: Phoebe Rogala 3, Jokerst 2, Bradac, Johnson, Kennedy, Ava Rogala. Regis Jesuit saves: Brynne Dixon (18 shots on goal-12 saves)
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Arapahoe def. Grandview, 3-0
Gateway def. DSST: Byers, 3-1
Vista PEAK def. DSST: Conservatory Green, 3-1
GIRLS TENNIS
Vista PEAK def. Prairie View 7-0