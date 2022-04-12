AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, April 11, 2022:

BASEBALL

Eaglecrest 13, Fruita Monument 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Fruita Mon.  000 00 —   0    2  4

Eaglecrest    364 0x — 13  12  1

WP — Eaglecrest: Connor Brennan (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 7 K). Eaglecrest hitting: Anthony Hernandez 3-3, 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 2 runs; Jackson Bryant 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; John Rossi 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs, 2 SBs; Garth Morgan 2-2; Logan Glueckert and Brayden Stufft 2 runs

GIRLS SOCCER

Thomas Jefferson 4, Hinkley 1

Score by halves:

Hinkley          1  0 — 1

Th. Jefferson  0  4 — 4

BOYS LACROSSE

Castle View 14, Eaglecrest 0

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest    0  0  0  0 —  0

Castle View  7  6  1  0 — 14

Cherokee Trail 25, Palmer 1

Denver North 8, Smoky Hill 6

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill      2  1  2  1 — 6

Denver North  3  2  2  1 — 8

Smoky Hill goals: Dylan Manoliu-Fridlund 2, Brady Smith 2, Landon Bailey, Tanner Shulla. Smoky Hill assists: Smith 2, Manoliu-Fridlund. Smoky Hill saves: Greg Atencio (18 shots on goal-10 saves)

GIRLS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit 18, Kent Denver 6

Score by halves:

Kent Denver    5  1 — 6

Regis Jesuit   10  8 — 18

Regis Jesuit goals: Ellie Johnson 3, Carly Kennedy 3, Elsa Pater 3, Phoebe Rogala 3, London Bachelet 2, Emily Bradac 2, Maddy Jokerst, Ava Rogala. Regis Jesuit assists: Phoebe Rogala 3, Jokerst 2, Bradac, Johnson, Kennedy, Ava Rogala. Regis Jesuit saves: Brynne Dixon (18 shots on goal-12 saves)

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Arapahoe def. Grandview, 3-0

Gateway def. DSST: Byers, 3-1

Vista PEAK def. DSST: Conservatory Green, 3-1

GIRLS TENNIS

Vista PEAK def. Prairie View 7-0

