AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, April 10, 2023:

BASEBALL

Legend 12, Smoky Hill 3

Score by innings:

Smoky Hill 001 002 0 — 3

Legend 000 056 1 — 12

LP — Smoky Hill: Julian Garza (6 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 5 BB, 2 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Isaiah Seppelt 1-3, 3B, run; Noah Carrillo 1-2; Gavin McKown RBI

Thomas Jefferson 10, Aurora Central 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Th. Jefferson 301 002 4 — 10 8 2

Aur. Central 000 002 1 — 3 3 6

LP — Aurora Central: German Villalobos (6 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K). Aurora Central hitting: Edgar Alejos Torres 1-3, run; Sebastian Leyva 1-1; Andrew Aragon RBI

GIRLS SOCCER

Denver East 10, Hinkley 0

Score by halves:

Denver East 8 2 — 10

Hinkley 0 0 — 0

Mountain Vista 2, Grandview 0

Score by halves:

Grandview 0 0 — 0

Mtn. Vista 1 1 — 2

BOYS LACROSSE

Thomas Jefferson 9, Smoky Hill 6

Windsor 18, Eaglecrest 1