AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, April 10, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Legend 12, Smoky Hill 3
Score by innings:
Smoky Hill 001 002 0 — 3
Legend 000 056 1 — 12
LP — Smoky Hill: Julian Garza (6 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 5 BB, 2 K). Smoky Hill hitting: Isaiah Seppelt 1-3, 3B, run; Noah Carrillo 1-2; Gavin McKown RBI
Thomas Jefferson 10, Aurora Central 3
Score by innings (r-h-e):
Th. Jefferson 301 002 4 — 10 8 2
Aur. Central 000 002 1 — 3 3 6
LP — Aurora Central: German Villalobos (6 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K). Aurora Central hitting: Edgar Alejos Torres 1-3, run; Sebastian Leyva 1-1; Andrew Aragon RBI
GIRLS SOCCER
Denver East 10, Hinkley 0
Score by halves:
Denver East 8 2 — 10
Hinkley 0 0 — 0
Mountain Vista 2, Grandview 0
Score by halves:
Grandview 0 0 — 0
Mtn. Vista 1 1 — 2
BOYS LACROSSE
Thomas Jefferson 9, Smoky Hill 6
Windsor 18, Eaglecrest 1