AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, April 10, 2021:
A-TOWN ALL-STAR BASKETBALL
Boys: Team West 115, Team East 111 (OT)
Girls: Team West 71, Team East 53
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central 1, Hinkley 0
Score by halves:
Aur. Central 1 0 — 1
Hinkley 0 0 — 0
Aurora Central goal: Darwin Leiva
Grandview 3, Overland 1
Score by halves:
Grandview 1 2 — 3
Overland 0 1 — 1
Mullen 4, Smoky Hill 3
Score by halves:
Smoky Hill 3 0 — 3
Mullen 3 1 — 4
Rangeview 2, Fruita Monument 1
Score by halves:
Fruita Monument 0 1 — 1
Rangeview 2 0 — 2
Rangeview goals: Alberto Luevano, Alex Tapparo
Regis Jesuit 3, Rock Canyon 0
Score by halves:
Regis Jesuit 1 2 — 3
Rock Canyon 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit goals: Joseph Bennett, Tanner Scarth
FIELD HOCKEY
Grandview 5, Cheyenne Mountain 1
Grandview goals: Sophia Hall, Amelia Henning, McKenna Tidwell, Meghan Weiss. Grandview assists: Elise Euler 2, Henning. Grandview saves: Katie Shepherd 6 (7 shots on goal)