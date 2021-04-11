AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, April 10, 2021:

A-TOWN ALL-STAR BASKETBALL

Boys: Team West 115, Team East 111 (OT)

Girls: Team West 71, Team East 53

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central 1, Hinkley 0

Score by halves:

Aur. Central  1  0 — 1

Hinkley         0  0 — 0

Aurora Central goal: Darwin Leiva

Grandview 3, Overland 1

Score by halves:

Grandview  1  2 — 3

Overland     0  1 — 1

Mullen 4, Smoky Hill 3

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill  3  0 — 3

Mullen        3  1 — 4

Rangeview 2, Fruita Monument 1

Score by halves:

Fruita Monument  0  1 — 1

Rangeview           2  0 — 2

Rangeview goals: Alberto Luevano, Alex Tapparo

Regis Jesuit 3, Rock Canyon 0

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit   1  2 — 3

Rock Canyon  0  0 — 0

Regis Jesuit goals: Joseph Bennett, Tanner Scarth

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview 5, Cheyenne Mountain 1

Grandview goals: Sophia Hall, Amelia Henning, McKenna Tidwell, Meghan Weiss. Grandview assists: Elise Euler 2, Henning. Grandview saves: Katie Shepherd 6 (7 shots on goal)

