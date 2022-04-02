AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, April 1, 2022:

BASEBALL

Douglas County 12, Cherokee Trail 11

Eaglecrest 10, Rangeview 0

Regis Jesuit 7, Dakota Ridge 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Columbine 2, Regis Jesuit 0

Overland 10, Vanguard 0

BOYS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit 12, Colorado Academy 7

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail 12, Arapahoe 10

Score by halves:

Arapahoe  2  8 — 10

Cher. Trail  7  5 — 12

Mullen 14, Grandview 11

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Overland def. Gateway 25-17, 25-22, 30-28

Regis Jesuit def. Highlands Ranch 25-23, 25-13, 25-12

