AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, April 1, 2022:
BASEBALL
Douglas County 12, Cherokee Trail 11
Eaglecrest 10, Rangeview 0
Regis Jesuit 7, Dakota Ridge 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Columbine 2, Regis Jesuit 0
Overland 10, Vanguard 0
BOYS LACROSSE
Regis Jesuit 12, Colorado Academy 7
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cherokee Trail 12, Arapahoe 10
Score by halves:
Arapahoe 2 8 — 10
Cher. Trail 7 5 — 12
Mullen 14, Grandview 11
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Overland def. Gateway 25-17, 25-22, 30-28
Regis Jesuit def. Highlands Ranch 25-23, 25-13, 25-12