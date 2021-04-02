AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, April 1, 2021:

FOOTBALL

Harrison 33, Aurora Central 3

Score by quarters:

Harrison       6  14  7  6 — 33

Aur. Central  0    3  0  0 —  3

Aurora Central highlights: Nicholas Portillo 23 yard field goal; Cai’Reis Curby 187 yards rushing, 97 yards passing

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Eaglecrest def. Overland 25-19, 25-22, 25-22

Overland kills: Olivia Lukes 9, Jackie Zapanta 6, Anjanee Prescott 5. Overland aces: Mariah Perez 3. Overland blocks: Anjanee Prescott 4, Mariah Perez 3. Overland assists: Yesenia Vadillo Herrera 24.

Vista PEAK def. Rangeview 25-13, 25-12, 25-15

Vista PEAK kills: Joy Aburto 12, Kirsten Anderson 8. Vista PEAK aces: Joy Aburto 5, Andrea Chavez 3. Vista PEAK blocks: Joy Aburto 2. Vista PEAK digs: Joy Aburto 7, Madison Feight 4. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 23

BOYS SOCCER

Adams City 1, Rangeview 1 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Adams City  1  0  0  0 — 1

Rangeview   1  0  0  0 — 1

Aurora Central 6, Englewood 1

Score by halves:

Englewood    0  1 — 1

Aur. Central  4  2 — 6

Cherry Creek 3, Cherokee Trail 0

Score by halves:

Cherry Creek  1  2 — 3

Cher. Trail      0  0 — 0

Gateway 8, Brighton 0

Score by halves:

Brighton  0  0 — 0

Gateway  4  4 — 8

Grandview 3, Arapahoe 0

Score by halves:

Arapahoe   0  0 — 0

Grandview  3  0 — 3

Hinkley 7, Northglenn 1

Score by halves:

Northglenn  0  1 — 1

Hinkley        4  3 — 7

Hinkley goals: Antonio Lopez 2, John Adu-Marfo, Rudy Medina, Emiliano Rico, Miguel Ruiz, Ismael Teran. Hinkley assists: Lopez 2, Adu-Marfo

Mullen 2, Eaglecrest 0

Overland 2, Smoky Hill 0

Score by halves:

Smoky Hill  0  0 — 0

Overland    1  1 — 2

Regis Jesuit 5, Ponderosa 0

Score by halves:

Ponderosa    0  0 — 0

Regis Jesuit  3  2 — 5

Regis Jesuit goals: Jaden Ohlsen 2, Joseph Bennett, Daniel Hilt, Brendan O’Toole. Regis Jesuit assists: Nico Correa, Josh Dermer, Jordan Madero, Tanner Scarth.

