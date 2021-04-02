AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, April 1, 2021:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Harrison 33, Aurora Central 3
Score by quarters:
Harrison 6 14 7 6 — 33
Aur. Central 0 3 0 0 — 3
Aurora Central highlights: Nicholas Portillo 23 yard field goal; Cai’Reis Curby 187 yards rushing, 97 yards passing
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Eaglecrest def. Overland 25-19, 25-22, 25-22
Overland kills: Olivia Lukes 9, Jackie Zapanta 6, Anjanee Prescott 5. Overland aces: Mariah Perez 3. Overland blocks: Anjanee Prescott 4, Mariah Perez 3. Overland assists: Yesenia Vadillo Herrera 24.
Vista PEAK def. Rangeview 25-13, 25-12, 25-15
Vista PEAK kills: Joy Aburto 12, Kirsten Anderson 8. Vista PEAK aces: Joy Aburto 5, Andrea Chavez 3. Vista PEAK blocks: Joy Aburto 2. Vista PEAK digs: Joy Aburto 7, Madison Feight 4. Vista PEAK assists: Madison Feight 23
BOYS SOCCER
Adams City 1, Rangeview 1 (2OT)
Score by halves:
Adams City 1 0 0 0 — 1
Rangeview 1 0 0 0 — 1
Aurora Central 6, Englewood 1
Score by halves:
Englewood 0 1 — 1
Aur. Central 4 2 — 6
Cherry Creek 3, Cherokee Trail 0
Score by halves:
Cherry Creek 1 2 — 3
Cher. Trail 0 0 — 0
Gateway 8, Brighton 0
Score by halves:
Brighton 0 0 — 0
Gateway 4 4 — 8
Grandview 3, Arapahoe 0
Score by halves:
Arapahoe 0 0 — 0
Grandview 3 0 — 3
Hinkley 7, Northglenn 1
Score by halves:
Northglenn 0 1 — 1
Hinkley 4 3 — 7
Hinkley goals: Antonio Lopez 2, John Adu-Marfo, Rudy Medina, Emiliano Rico, Miguel Ruiz, Ismael Teran. Hinkley assists: Lopez 2, Adu-Marfo
Mullen 2, Eaglecrest 0
Overland 2, Smoky Hill 0
Score by halves:
Smoky Hill 0 0 — 0
Overland 1 1 — 2
Regis Jesuit 5, Ponderosa 0
Score by halves:
Ponderosa 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit 3 2 — 5
Regis Jesuit goals: Jaden Ohlsen 2, Joseph Bennett, Daniel Hilt, Brendan O’Toole. Regis Jesuit assists: Nico Correa, Josh Dermer, Jordan Madero, Tanner Scarth.