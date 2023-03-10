AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, March 9, 2023:
BASEBALL
Aurora Central 4, Rangeview 4
Vista PEAK 14, Overland 6
GIRLS SOCCER
Chatfield 4, Smoky Hill 0
Cherokee Trail 2, Regis Jesuit 0
DSST Conservatory Green 4, Aurora Central 0
Eaglecrest 1, Highlands Ranch 1
Valor Christian 4, Grandview 0
Vista PEAK 8, Overland 0
BOYS SWIMMING
Smoky Hill 88.5, Cherry Creek 81.5