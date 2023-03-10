AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Thursday, March 9, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Aurora Central 4, Rangeview 4

Vista PEAK 14, Overland 6

GIRLS SOCCER

Chatfield 4, Smoky Hill 0

Cherokee Trail 2, Regis Jesuit 0

DSST Conservatory Green 4, Aurora Central 0

Eaglecrest 1, Highlands Ranch 1

Valor Christian 4, Grandview 0

Vista PEAK 8, Overland 0

BOYS SWIMMING

Smoky Hill 88.5, Cherry Creek 81.5