AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, March 6, 2021:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek 83, Eaglecrest 76

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 22 22 17 22 — 83

Eaglecrest 19 11 22 24 — 76

Cherry Creek points: Julian Hammond III 39, Myles Purchase 15, Christian Hammond 14, Trevon Chambers 6, Arden Walker 5, Chase Penry 2, Blake Purchase 2. Eaglecrest points: Ty Robinson 20, Jayden Washington 16, Mostapha Elmoutaouakkil 10, Adrian Price 8, Brayden Legette 7, Peyton Taylor 6, Shareef Joudon 5, Braden Miller 4

Gateway 54, Hinkley 44

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 10 14 12 8 — 44

Gateway 12 16 12 14 — 54

Hinkley points: Johnny Rogers 14, Taveon Long 11, Wondame Davis Jr. 9, Kevaughn Johnson 6, Malietoa Fifita 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek 50, Eaglecrest 40

Rangeview 80, Vista PEAK 65

Regis Jesuit 43, Westminster 27

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 13 16 9 5 — 43

Westminster 8 4 9 6 — 27

GIRLS SWIMMING

Centennial “A” League Championships

Team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 980 points; 2. Arapahoe 938; 3. GRANDVIEW 840; 4. CHEROKEE TRAIL 552; 5. Mullen 445; 6. SMOKY HILL 423; 7. EAGLECREST 297; 8. OVERLAND 138

Centennial “A” League winners

200 yard medley relay — 1. Cherry Creek (Charlotte Wilson, Teagan Steinmetz, Alexis Greenhawt, Avery Hall), 1 minute, 44.24 seconds (Pool record, previous 1:47.81 by Heritage in 2018); 200 yard freestyle — 1. AMELIA BROWN (GRANDVIEW), 1 minute, 53.02 seconds; 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Mirielle Griffin (Arapahoe), 2 minutes, 7.11 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Lyndsey Wehr (Arapahoe), 23.50 seconds (Pool record, previous 23.89 by Shelly Patton in 2012); 1-meter diving — 1. CATIE RODOCKER (EAGLECREST), 479.55 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. SKYLAR BRGOCH (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 55.93 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Lyndsey Wehr (Arapahoe), 51.57 seconds (League record, previous 51.57 by Ella Moynihan in 2013; pool record, previous 51.65 seconds by Bonnie Brandon in 2011); 500 yard freestyle — 1. HAILEY MATTHEWS (GRANDVIEW), 5 minutes, 7.66 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Cherry Creek (Jenna Smith, Avery Hall, Alexis Greenhawt, Lawson Ficken), 1 minute, 35.27 seconds (league record, previous 1:35.58 by Cherry Creek in prelims; pool record, previous 1:38.40 set by Heritage in 2020); 100 yard backstroke — 1. Lindsey Louder (Arapahoe), 57.30 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Charlotte Wilson (Cherry Creek), 1 minute, 4.98 seconds; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Arapahoe (Lyndsey Wehr, Lindsey Louder, Piper Prince, Mirielle Griffin), 3 minutes, 31.16 seconds (Pool record, previous 3:33.80 set by Chatfield in 2019)

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit 4, Cherry Creek 1