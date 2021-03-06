Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 3.5.21

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Friday, March 5, 2021:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chaparral 61, Regis Jesuit 59 (OT)
Score by quarters:
Chaparral 13 16 12 12 8 — 61
Regis Jesuit 13 14 11 15 6 — 59
Regis Jesuit points: Michael Wolf 20, Blakeley Stoughton 12, Ty Bergman 9, Alonzo Paul 8, TaRea Fulcher 6, Clay Nanke 4
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Regis Jesuit 53, Chaparral 47 (OT)
Score by quarters:
Regis Jesuit 12 8 15 6 12 — 53
Chaparral 13 13 6 9 6 — 47
GIRLS SWIMMING
EMAC Championships
Team scores: 1. Brighton 586 points; 2. RANGEVIEW 390; 3. Northglenn 270; 4. HINKLEY 252; 5. GATEWAY 186; 6. Westminster 61; 7. Adams City 60
200 yard medley relay — 1. Brighton, 1 minute, 58.63 seconds; 200 yard freestyle — 1. Mallory O’Keefe (Brighton), 1 minute, 59.77 seconds; 200 yard indiv. medley — 1. Emily Aten (Brighton), 2 minutes, 17.98 seconds; 50 yard freestyle — 1. Emma Noffsinger (Northglenn), 27.14 seconds;1-meter diving — 1. SHAYLA TRESSIDER (RANGEVIEW), 304.45 points; 100 yard butterfly — 1. Emily Aten (Brighton), 59.63 seconds; 100 yard freestyle — 1. Makenna Reiner (Brighton), 56.76 seconds; 500 yard freestyle — 1. Mallory O’Keefe (Brighton), 5 minutes, 21.99 seconds; 200 yard freestyle relay — 1. Brighton, 1 minute, 51.07 seconds; 100 yard backstroke — 1. Emma Noffsinger (Northglenn), 1 minute, 5.41 seconds; 100 yard breaststroke — 1. Makenna Reiner (Brighton), 1 minute, 9.99 seconds; 400 yard freestyle relay — 1. Brighton, 4 minutes, 15.38 seconds
ICE HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 8, Dakota Ridge 1
Score by periods:
Cherry Creek 3 2 3 — 8
Dakota Ridge 0 1 0 — 1
Cherry Creek goals: Tanner Sonnes 3, Brayden Orlowski, Payne Pent, Nowell Sinicki, Aidan Tucker. Cherry Creek assists: Orlowski 3, Riley Hunt-Bahn 2, Tucker 2, Dalton Berkey, Jacob Boudreau, Jaymin Rolfe. Cherry Creek saves: Walker McEntire (15 shots on goal-14 saves)
Heritage 4, Regis Jesuit 0
Score by periods:
Heritage 2 1 1 — 4
Regis Jesuit 0 0 0 — 0
Regis Jesuit saves: Logan Zlot (24 shots on goal-20 saves)