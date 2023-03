AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, March 4, 2023:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 6A Great 8 (at Denver Coliseum)

Denver East 77, Smoky Hill 71

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 17 20 16 18 — 71

Denver East 21 21 14 21 — 77

Smoky Hill points: Rickey Mitchell 17, Kai McGrew 16, Ray Gasaway 13, Jayson Lewis 9, Carter Basquez 7, Kaylan Graham 3, Lorenzo Contreras 2, Kevin Sylla 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 6A Great 8 (at Denver Coliseum)

Monarch 62, Regis Jesuit 44

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 23 10 5 6 — 44

Monarch 12 19 15 16 — 62

Regis Jesuit points: Coryn Watts 14, Hana Belibi 12, Iliana Greene 9, Brenna Albrecht-Reed 4, Sophia Meyer 3, Jane Rumpf 2